Vote Kellner for an AG who understands water
Several newspapers endorsed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for another term, citing various issues. But some called him a leader in “protecting Colorado water.” That misses the mark by a mile.
When EPA tried to assert jurisdiction over nearly all water in the country, Colorado led the lawsuit, joined by over half the states, and won at the Supreme Court. But after his election, Weiser reversed course, demanding reinstatement of the federal water grab known as WOTUS, even though the court had already ruled it violated the law.
Now he has filed a brief supporting EPA in an Idaho action against property owners seeking to build a home on their own land. The case has lasted over a decade, and the court already ruled against EPA once. Weiser has no business wasting Colorado tax dollars on cases in other states, especially on the wrong side.
Even worse, when the Bureau of Reclamation demanded all seven states on the Colorado River drastically curtain their water use — even though Colorado is the only state not using its full share — all the Upper Basin states pushed back. But Weiser remained silent, letting others fight for Colorado’s interest. Instead, he talks about the importance of understanding water law when states get together to renegotiate the Interstate Compact.
Every Colorado attorney general in the last century, in both parties, has said there will be no renegotiating the Compact. They all understood that Colorado is badly outnumbered, its future protected only by the Compact and other legal agreements preserving our right to develop water at our own pace. Suggestions for renegotiating the Compact are a threat to Colorado, on which we have always been of one mind and one party — until Phil Weiser.
His opponent, John Kellner, is rock solid on defending Colorado water against its greatest threat – federal control. He understands the magnitude of water issues to our future and has vowed to use the office to ensure that Coloradans make Colorado water decisions.
Some may think “protecting Colorado water” means sending it to California or letting Washington bureaucrats decide who gets how much for what purpose. That is contrary to the Colorado Constitution. An Attorney General sworn to defend that document must act decisively against all threats. If you agree, John Kellner is the clear choice for attorney general.
Greg Walcher
Former executive director
Colorado Department of Natural Resources
