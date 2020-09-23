Vote Republican
All freedom-loving Americans!
With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we truly need Sen. Cory Gardner reelected. President Trump will have the opportunity to appoint a replacement for Ginsburg. He will need the Senate’s support. Gardner’s vote is essential to support Trump placing the right person on the bench. Remember what the Democrats did to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Some disturbing information ended up in the paper about Lauren Boebert, our Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District. We have not heard much about her opponent. However, let’s be very clear. Her opponent will support the Democrats’ agenda! Just listen to what is being said by Trump’s opponent and his running mate.
We must look at the big picture and the direction our nation is headed. We need every citizen in Colorado who believes in freedom and capitalism to vote for Boebert, Gardner and Trump. Vote Republican!
Sandra Caskey
Grand Junction
The good people of Germany followed, what they thought to be a charismatic vibrant leader that told them the intellectuals, artists, and Jews were to blame for his failure to lead. He and his were loud aggressive and intolerant of others that did not believe as they did. People didn't want to make a stir and in reality, did not know anything about politics, so they stayed quiet until the loud leader had snowballed his followers and began their extermination of civil society. Those people ended up serving a false flag government and taken to war over personal ambition and prejudice. Trump is against ANTIFA because HE IS a fascist. He shows you daily with his lies. Vote for the Americans. Oust the unrighteous Republicans. They are bad for us, little children, and nature. The Republicans are only for supporting their perceived constituency. They are not willing to work with anyone, but their party. That is fundamentally non-American. Please look at your history! Do not let 30% of the country try to rule the 70% MAJORITY of our country. Vote Democrat to save America, from the fascists. My Grandfathers are rolling in their graves, ov4er this administration. Be ashamed if you support this type of modern America. Vote for the Democrats. They represent law and order and they respect the America we had prior to the current and Bush Administrations. Vote for Biden and the Lady who made Brett Cavanaugh cry, because he could not think of a good lie.
P.S., Gardener is a Trumpstir and will go the way of the "DoDo Bird" after the election. He is bad for farmers, open spaces, and civil rights. Vote common sense and loyalty to America, not Pvt. "Heelspurs" Drumft3.
