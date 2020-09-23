Vote Republican

All freedom-loving Americans!

With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we truly need Sen. Cory Gardner reelected. President Trump will have the opportunity to appoint a replacement for Ginsburg. He will need the Senate’s support. Gardner’s vote is essential to support Trump placing the right person on the bench. Remember what the Democrats did to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Some disturbing information ended up in the paper about Lauren Boebert, our Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District. We have not heard much about her opponent. However, let’s be very clear. Her opponent will support the Democrats’ agenda! Just listen to what is being said by Trump’s opponent and his running mate.

We must look at the big picture and the direction our nation is headed. We need every citizen in Colorado who believes in freedom and capitalism to vote for Boebert, Gardner and Trump. Vote Republican!

Sandra Caskey

Grand Junction

