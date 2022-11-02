Voters need a reality check when it comes to Dems
Are you better off now than you were two years ago? Voters need to ask that question as a reality check to the barrage of Democratic falsehoods.
If you believe all the Democratic happy talk about how great things are rather than what you see with your own eyes, vote for Democrats. Believe Don Coram about how we have to play nice with Democrats who aren’t really destroying this country.
Colorado voters need to look at all the Biden disasters, and ask themselves why they should vote for or promote any Democrat at any level of government knowing those Democrats will simply toe the line and make all our lives more difficult.
Don Coram’s 10/12 MDP article illustrates my point. Coram, a (Liz Cheney) Republican, is endorsing Aspen Democrat millionaire Adam Frisch over small business owner Lauren Boebert under the guise of his eliminating “extreme partisanship.”
So, Coram would rather have another Democrat in Congress who will go along with Pelosi’s agenda than a Boebert who has proven she will fight that agenda tooth and nail? Frisch opposes gun ownership, supports AOC’s Green New Deal at the expense of Colorado’s energy workers, and supports Pelosi’s hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents. In other words, Coram is endorsing a far-left Pelosi extremist over an honest conservative small business owner.
Coram believes “Frisch is a good man,” and “knows him to be decent, honest, and persistent.” I guess Coram considers a married “family man” who thought an Aspen storage unit was a good place to sleep with his married mistress, and got caught, is a decent fellow?
The honesty part also seems to be in question given that the business owner who documented that liaison claims he used that information to get Frisch to change his vote on the Aspen city council on a project that would have put that person out of business? (Remember, this is the same Coram who was thrashed by Boebert in the primary because he tried to hide where he stood on issues important to voters).
Publisher Dennis Anderson’s 10/15 editorial regarding these revelations slyly tries to make the discussion more about Boebert’s reaction than about Frisch’s actions and total lack of character. Frisch’s actions “drag us into the gutter,” not others’ reactions to that. Sorry, but if a politician of any party is already in the gutter, I want to know that before the election.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
