I have been in corporate management since the 1970s. I have traveled outside of the USA extensively. Let me assure you, we live in Disneyland. Americans are the ultimate capitalistic consumers of everything. Yet, we want more.
Corporations exist to make money. They will go anywhere to create products at a greater profit. This has been true over the course of my entire career. Any country that has cheap labor, no unions, no environmental regulations, no pensions and good supply chains will be invaded by American corporations.
Products are required to have an identification showing their country of origin. It is virtually impossible to bid on contracts requiring 50% or more of the product being manufactured in America. The supply of required materials for the job that are manufactured in the USA just does not exist. Corporations exist to make money. Democratic and Republican politicians know our economy can’t exist without global trade and manufacturing.
Hershey’s just announced it will have a shortage of Halloween candy, partly because of the war in Ukraine. Pelosi was in Taiwan partly to secure the continued supply of semiconductor chips to the USA. India is now a huge supplier of software and technology. Mexico does most of our chrome-plating.
China supplies more than you know. I have worked with communication products that were partially manufactured in China and shipped to Mexico. In Mexico, just enough work was done to label the country of origin as Mexico, not China.
Laredo is one of the busiest import locations in the USA. Most of the products in that port were initiated in some country other than Mexico. You don’t know where a product was manufactured by looking at the country of origin.
Sure, I would like to see America become less dependent on other nations. However, Americans will not tolerate the lower standard of living, reduced ages and benefits of other countries.
Would you be ready for much higher prices, less availability, less market choice? Would it be OK to contaminate our environment with waste-manufacturing chemicals? I doubt the American consumer would stand for those changes.
Maybe it’s time to realize the blessing we have in this country. Maybe it’s time to realize we are in a huge global economy that needs to be nourished.
Take a trip outside of the USA and tell me we don’t live in Disneyland