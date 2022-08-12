Purchase Access

I have been in corporate management since the 1970s. I have traveled outside of the USA extensively. Let me assure you, we live in Disneyland. Americans are the ultimate capitalistic consumers of everything. Yet, we want more.

Corporations exist to make money. They will go anywhere to create products at a greater profit. This has been true over the course of my entire career. Any country that has cheap labor, no unions, no environmental regulations, no pensions and good supply chains will be invaded by American corporations.



