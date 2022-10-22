We need a legislator, not an agitator
My late father, and many others from the “Greatest Generation,” served in the Army in World War II, where America and our allies defeated the evils of fascism.
Dad was a lifelong Republican, but he would be dismayed to see what his party has become. He would be distraught to see fascism rearing its ugly head again in Italy, Sweden and elsewhere. He would be dumbfounded that some sitting members of Congress, including Lauren Boebert, are cheering the rise of fascism in the world.
But this is just her latest questionable position. For example, Boebert has also stated she wants to abandon separation of church and state and apparently wants a Christian nationalist theocracy instead.
Meanwhile, not one of her bills has passed, and she has voted against dozens of bills helpful to her constituents, then taken credit for things she voted against. Now, apparently worried about her diminishing popularity, she is resorting to tawdry smear tactics against her opponent.
Let’s send extremist Lauren Boebert home. Maybe then she could cultivate authentic Christian values like compassion, tolerance, honesty, and humility.
She could also study American and world history. She might learn that authoritarianism, whether it’s fascism on the far right, communism on the extreme left, or theocracy, does not promote the freedom her yard signs tout, but restricts it. Instead, she has expressed an affinity for two of those three extremes.
Fortunately, there is a clear choice in this election: Adam Frisch, a low-key pragmatic moderate with an impressive background who understands the job description. We need a legislator, not an agitator. We need a representative, not a showboat. Please vote for Adam Frisch.
Paul Lewis
Montrose
