We need a senator who cares about all constituents
I recently saw a new television campaign that was released by Sen. Cory Gardner. He is sitting at a table with his mother, who he says is now a cancer treatment patient. Gardner says when he found out that his mother has cancer, he wrote a bill to ensure that she and others like her would always be covered with health care that would cover preexisting conditions.
Mrs. Gardner is currently covered for preexisting conditions under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The bill that Gardner has written all by himself is S.4506, the “Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2020.” It is one sentence long. And it was just introduced on Aug. 6. Just in time to create a campaign ad.
Apparently, Gardner only understands how important preexisting condition protections are to Americans when it affects somebody he loves.
Gardner refused to listen to his constituents for years. Gardner has voted to eliminate the ACA many times (both as a U.S. representative and a U.S. senator), which would have eliminated preexisting condition coverage, along with many other wellness and preventative health care measures. He supported Republican efforts to replace the ACA with less comprehensive health care. He continues to support Republican efforts to eliminate the ACA without any replacement.
We do need a senator that does not listen to his constituents until his own family is impacted. We need a senator who cares about all constituents from the beginning of their career. That is why I am voting for John Hickenlooper.
Carol Howe
Montrose
