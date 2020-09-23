We need Diane Mitsch Bush
We’ve had enough name-calling, unproven conspiracy theories, culture wars and inflammatory tweets. What we need now more than ever is someone who will work for all of us and not insult those with whom she disagrees. We need someone with a proven track record of working across party lines. We need Diane Mitsch Bush.
Mitsch Bush knows our district because she has lived here for 43 years. She served as a Routt County commissioner from 2007-2012. Before that, she was a member of the Community Economic Development Task Force, Steamboat Springs. Later, she served on the Colorado House Committee for Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources from 2013-2017, and as its vice chair in 2017. And, Mitsch Bush was awarded Legislator of the Year in 2015 by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and the conservative Colorado Livestock Association for her work on ranching and farming.
Sixty-eight percent of her bills were co-sponsored by Republicans, and three out of four passed, according to a review of Mitsch Bush’s legislative record provided by Quenneville. Former colleagues say Mitsch Bush often convened bipartisan meetings on issues including agriculture, water infrastructure and transportation.
Mitsch Bush wants to remove federal obstacles to ensure that hemp farmers can use their water rights. She supports the continuation of loans for family farms, ranches, small businesses and supports a farm bill that prioritizes family agriculture — all things that make Colorado, Colorado.
Do you want someone who knows how to bring people together, or someone who tweets sound bytes and divisiveness? It’s time to end the contentious rhetoric and come together to listen and find workable solutions. We need someone whose past deeds speak louder than today’s rhetoric. We need Diane Mitsch Bush.
Tustin Amole
Cortez
Obama care advocate. I am a 22 year veteran of the United States Military. This woman is a strong advocate of Obama care and free medical as well as housing for aliens in this country.
There are thousands and thousands of homeless vets in America, Dianne wants to provide housing for aliens.
Veterans are now being forced by law and Obama care to pay premiums for our medical care or lose it. Dianne wants free medical care for aliens in this country.
She is not even a real Coloradan. She is from Minnesota. She has no idea what our values are, she is trying to change our values to meet her socialist ideology.
