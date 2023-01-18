Classified documents from Biden’s vice-presidential term (six years ago) have been found in his garage and in his post-Obama-administration office. Several outgoing presidents (who can declassify any documents in any manner) have taken classified documents and later worked with archives and lawyers to return applicable papers. But as VP, Biden had absolutely no authority to declassify or take classified Obama-administration documents.
I doubt that Trump or Biden packed those document boxes themselves or knew their contents. Trump had allowed archives and the FBI to examine the documents in his home, and had added a stronger door lock per FBI advice. His lawyers were working with the National Archives. But he was raided anyway.
Biden, referring to Trump, stated that no one who took classified documents should ever be president. Will he now resign? Will his home be raided and Jill’s underwear drawer pawed through? Doubtful.
The Department of Justice knew of Biden’s documents before the 2022 election. As with the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, it suppressed exposure until after November. This election interference should result in charges.
Through Musk’s release of Twitter archives, we learned the FBI/DOJ gave Twitter $3.5 million “reimbursement”, and ex-FBI-agent Twitter employees worked with then-current FBI agents to censor or shadow-ban conservative viewpoints — more election interference. Information contrary to CDC COVID dictats was also suppressed in this government/social media collusion, keeping millions from making informed decisions.
Hydroxychloriquine and ivermectin were deemed extremely safe for decades, until COVID. Doctors were shamed and even fired for prescribing them for COVID; studies now show they worked well. Some doctors immediately prescribed a Z-pack and steroids. That worked well. What didn’t work well was the government’s advice: take Tylenol, go to the hospital when you can’t breathe. Many people died from that prescription.