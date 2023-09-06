Long ago, most people trusted our government. But government is now a leviathan often used to empower and enrich Politicians & Co. and achieve a non-American agenda. The once-trusted FBI, created to protect Americans from organized crime and terrorism, now seems weaponized against people it should be protecting.
The Department of “Justice” has kicked in doors to arrest peaceful pro-life protesters, while those who firebombed non-abortion pregnancy centers go free. It’s putting parents who object to indoctrination of their kids on Domestic Terrorist lists, while letting the real terrorists, leftists who caused billions of dollars of damage to American cities and assaulted federal buildings and city statues in 2020, go free.
The Mueller Report, gleefully anticipated by Democrats, found no evidence that Trump had colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 election. This despite Adam Schiff’s never-ending claims that he had “evidence.”
Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation concluded that there was no basis for the FBI/DOJ investigation of supposed Trump-Russia collusion. People had to spend countless dollars to defend themselves against various allegations in investigations that should never have occurred.
Durham noted that the FBI failed to follow up on intelligence reports that Hillary approved a scheme to manufacture the Russia hoax, that her campaign funded opposition research to supply the FBI and media with the false narrative, and that FBI leaders willingly subverted policy, quashed investigations into Clinton’s potential law violations, and more. FBI personnel knowingly lied to the FISA court multiple times to get surveillance warrants against the Trump team, swearing that the Steele dossier was verified when it was unverifiable.
Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were needlessly spent on bogus agency and House investigations and on the unwarranted impeachments of Trump. These actions purposely hampered the Trump Administration, and worse, deceived the American people.