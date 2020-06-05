What a shock... Thank you!
This is a true story about two shopping trips to the same grocery store.
My wife and I fit the COVID-19 high risk category. She beat cancer, but I fear she'd be no match for the virus.
My first trip was early on a Monday at "seniors' time." I was disappointed. Few wore a mask. Few seemed to care about physical distancing. One guy without a mask was in such a hurry he bumped into me. I got out of there as quick as I could.
During my drive home I contemplated making a sign to wear next time: "Please don't infect me, so I won't infect her."
Then came my second trip. We've been cooped up at home for weeks. We really, really wanted a few things. I knew it would be high risk, but midday on a Saturday, no less, I went. The store parking lot was near full, so I almost turned back. But, after a short prayer while donning my mask, I entered the store fearing the worst.
But, what a shock! Every shopper and employee was wearing a mask! They were keeping physical distance from one another, even the teenagers and kids were, too!
So, I just want to say THANK YOU to all you wonderful caring smart Saturday midday shoppers, you're great! Some folks do care about others. Thanks, again.
Larry Heath
Montrose
