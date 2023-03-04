What are our kids being taught?
Want to know what your kids are being taught in Colorado schools? You can view the standards for each subject and grade online.
That site has the Colorado Department of Education social studies standards for students, from preschool through 12th grade. The LGBTQ standards for first graders that Beth Suppes discussed in her Feb. 8 Delta County Independent OpEd, “LGBTQ culture and the state’s education standards” are on page 30 of the 145-page document.
You can also go to https://www.cde.state.co.us/standardsandinstruction. Click on various subjects on the right-hand side, and once in that subject, click on "Academic Standards" to learn more about the goals for various grades. Take a few minutes to peruse.
When I was a kid (eons ago), our parents – mostly mothers – went to monthly PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) meetings at public schools. They interacted with teachers and principals and were informed and consulted about what was being taught and how.
Then in 1979, the federal Department of Education was formed, and every year since, parents have had less input in their kids’ education. It seems that what the federal government doesn’t mandate, the state does. And our kids are the losers, because each year it seems that more kids in these government schools learn less than my generation did.
To be fair, not just parents but adults in general have, over the last few decades, become less involved in schools and government. In response, government has grown exponentially, giving people less power while elites and bureaucrats gain more.
We have let the power shift from "we the people" to "the experts know best." Yes, we’re all busy, but it’s time to undo it, time to reduce our government and shoulder the responsibilities that the Founders envisioned we would carry and keep. Please — get involved.
Bruce Many
Eckert
