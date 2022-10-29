What’s the Republican plan for inflation?
The Republican Party is ecstatic about the current inflationary situation, maybe because that is the only issue they are pinning their hopes on to retake Congress.
Costs for goods were already at some of their highest levels before Biden took office, in part because of COVID relief spending enacted under President Trump. That money exceeds current Democratic spending by $1 trillion and kept many households and businesses flush with cash and ready to spend once restrictions eased.
This cash influx, pent-up demand along with supply chain issues have been big drivers of the current inflationary situation.
It appears there is no Republican plan to combat inflation; several ideas are being promoted within the party, such as raising the eligibility age for Medicare and SSI to 70.
Raising the age limit for Medicare means folks will need to stay on private insurance or go uninsured until then, given that a repeal of Obamacare is also on the radar. Most recipients of Social Security retiring at the current retirement age of 67 cannot afford to wait until 70 to collect benefits that they have been putting money into all of their working life.
Another popular Republican plan is extending the Trump tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy; both of these fly in the face of fighting inflation.
Extending the three corporate tax breaks will add roughly $600 billion to the federal deficit in 10 years outpacing Biden’s student debt relief program. In 2018 after the Tax Cuts Act, 91 profitable Fortune 500 companies paid no corporate income taxes and 379 profitable corporations paid a tax rate of just 11.3% on their income.
Rather than pumping more dollars into the economy furthering inflation Republicans should focus on enacting taxes on big corporations and the ultra-wealthy to reduce the deficit.
Pamela Rule
Montrose
