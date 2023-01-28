My heart breaks and my anger boils over. I am sick and tired of the saying “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”
But why make it so easy for people to kill so many people? How much longer are our lawmakers going to sit idly by twiddling their thumbs on the sidelines while our fellow Americans are slaughtered?
Does the small minority of our citizens who run around screaming about their Second Amendment rights really understand the Second Amendment? For starters, if one chooses to read the entire amendment, it was in reference to the establishment of a military, not common citizens. Putting that aside, think of the weapons available when this was drafted flint lock handguns and rifles for self-protection and hunting. They did not have semi or fully automatic weapons and no expectation these would ever be produced.
I know this issue is many-faceted. My point is simply, the average citizen does not need an assault weapon, designed for the sole purpose of inflicting as much damage as possible in the shortest time possible, hanging on the wall to protect their home or for hunting, a handgun and a rifle should be enough. Leave automatic weapons to the military where defense is necessary, not in our schools, workplaces, houses of worship and places of celebration.