Whose Children Are They?
This is an integral question for parents today; actually, for all of us since most of us have children, nieces, nephews, grandkids, or know other people’s children who we care about.
Whose Children Are They?
This is an integral question for parents today; actually, for all of us since most of us have children, nieces, nephews, grandkids, or know other people’s children who we care about.
When I started school in 1958, the environment was caring, for the most part; I learned my ABCs, math, reading and writing. The focus was teaching students the basics so that we were empowered to function as people who could contribute to society.
Today, this is not the case. Most students are graduating from high school without knowing how to read, make change, balance a checkbook, make a budget, write a letter, to name a few. Their test scores reveal that the majority are way below their grade level. Why is this the case?
The documentary, “Whose Children Are They” explains why. Education, for the most part, has become an avenue for indoctrination: critical race theory, and the sexualization of our kids, for example. The documentary covers these avenues thoroughly, as well as the history of our educational system that explains how the frog in the kettle has come to the boiling point.
An example from the documentary is the American Teachers Union. It has become the most powerful union in our nation, and their focus is not on the well-being of our children, but on the welfare of the teachers ($) and influencing the election of candidates who support them. The welfare of students has been pushed aside for power, politics and profits.
“Whose Children Are They” is a must for parents to see. Children First will be showing the film on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at All Saints Anglican Church at 2057 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided, and it is recommended that your kids not watch the film.
Leah Vandersluis
Children First
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.