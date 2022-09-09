I have been contemplating the recent GOP primary election in which Boebert won with 65% of the vote. Since many intelligent people live in our district, I am wondering what their reasons for voting for Boebert instead of Coram include.
Was it because:
1. Boebert believes Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election?
2. Boebert supported and contributed to the insurrection on our democracy via the attack on the Capitol?
3. Boebert attempted to enter the halls of Congress wearing her six-gun when she was told firearms are not permitted on the Capitol grounds?
4. Boebert has no concept of how the Congress/Judicial/Executive branches operate?
5. Boebert has not authored one piece of legislation that contributes positively to Americans’ lives?
6. Boebert willingly has little respect for the law or the Constitution as indicated by her continued support of Trump’s attempts to outflank both?
7. Boebert collects her $150,000+ yearly salary to run personal negative ads against anyone who differs from her position?
8. Boebert lives in a reality in which anti-democratic, dictatorial and fascist governmental philosophies should be the norm?
9. Boebert threatens current officials who provide Americans with important information, e.g. Fauci, governors, representatives?
Just curious. Our Colorado election and our national election to determine our next representatives occur in a couple months and may be the most governmentally consequential since the Civil War.