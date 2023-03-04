Wolf plan imposes ‘unimaginable hardship’ on ranchers
The current Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan for reintroducing wolves is deeply flawed.
What is missing are plans to reintroduce wolves into all 13 Colorado counties that voted overwhelmingly in support of wolf reintroduction. These counties have thousands of acres that already support successfully other predators they have learned to coexist with. The rest of the 41 Colorado counties, by vote, are not in favor of reintroduction.
I would think that by rejecting the wolf reintroduction ballot question, the remaining 41 counties are also not in favor of their taxpayer involvement in paying for the program.
The current CPW wolf reintroduction imposes unimaginable current and future hardship on innocent Colorado livestock ranchers who already have enough necessary and productive things for their livestock operations to occupy their time.
The ranching business is a tough one in the best of times and currently includes many negative economic factors beyond the control of the livestock industry or individual ranchers. Adding to the negative economic factors by reintroducing wolves may indeed force some ranchers into bankruptcy.
I cannot imagine the insurance industry will overlook the additional risks involved in livestock production, given the questionable nature of fully documenting wolf kills by CPW agents necessary for reimbursement by the reintroduction program.
The recent rejection by CPW agents for wolf-kill payment for the Meeker area rancher who lost 22 cattle calves in a mass killing event certainly amplifies the uncertain economic risk going forward.
Wolves were once eliminated due to their problematic behavior. They do migrate into other areas. I don’t think we need them reintroduced. Interested parties should contact either your legislator or: Heather Disney Dugan, Director, CPW, 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216.
Randy Dannemann
Hotchkiss
