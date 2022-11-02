Yogi Berra once said that “it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” However, I am going to risk it here. It’s up to our brave readers to decide whether these predictions are likely, unlikely, or wildly unlikely. Here goes:
Republicans will win back the House of Representatives, but – believing their own lies about election fraud – will give it back so they can’t be accused of stealing the election.
House Republicans will pass a law that bans teaching that humans evolved from lower forms of life such as monkeys and Democrats.
An anti-abortion family-values Republican politician will be caught sneaking his pregnant daughter into Colorado for an abortion.
Greedy preachers will declare that the year 2023 will begin a 10-year countdown to the second coming of Christ in 2033. Preachers will rake in lots of money but – spoiler alert – Jesus doesn’t show up.
House Republicans will pass a law restoring daily prayer in the public school classrooms. School violence does not stop but math scores go up.
Donald Trump will run for the Republican nomination for president and will claim that every primary he loses is “rigged.”
Lunatic election deniers who are defeated in November will claim that they lost because the Webb Space Telescope is actually a Democrat-controlled secret transmitter that sends down powerful mysterious rays that flip votes on voting machines.
A pharmaceutical company will discover a drug that makes people think logically. Republicans immediately demand that this evil drug be banned, or else it could spell the doom of the Republican Party.
Finally, I predict that at least some of you will enjoy a good laugh!