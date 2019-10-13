Kids want to bike to school
The Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance just completed six days of bicycle and pedestrian safety education at Cottonwood Elementary School, implementing a federal program called Safe Routes to School. As an instructor, I was amazed by what I heard in talking to kids about bicycling.
Kids want to bike and walk to school, and they can express the reasons why it’s a good idea. We begin our first class asking the students, “Why is it good to bike and walk places instead of driving?”
As young as first grade, kids can tell you that it’s better for their health. A fourth-graders spoke about the impact of car pollution on the atmosphere.
Two kids stated that driving is more dangerous than biking (and they are correct: driving is indeed the No. 1 cause of death of children). Another student mentioned that the air quality inside a car is poorer than the air enjoyed by a bicyclist riding alongside it (also true). Other answers were equally astute: While walking, you can enjoy nature more and pick up litter, biking and walking make you stronger, and bicycling will save gas for the future.
Our kids get it. We need to listen to them. They understand that there is value in moving away from our dependence on the automobile. If you ask them how they wish they could get to school, the majority of them pick biking or walking. As the adults in our community, we need to ask ourselves what we can do to help fulfill this yearning? Can we help our grandchild or the neighbor kid bicycle to school? Can we make our roads safer for them by being safer drivers? Could we bike ourselves to help reduce the overall car traffic? I hope you will join me in helping make Montrose a place where kids are able to use active transportation to get places.
Bevin Barber-Campbell
Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance
Montrose
Confused, uncertain? Simple…
He didn’t get a briefing form the intelligence agencies. He didn’t get recommendations from the Defense Department. He didn’t get advice from the State Department experts on the region.
Purpose: Deflect interest from the impeachment inquiries. Simple…
It gives new meaning to the word hubris. So, elect a ____, expect chaos.
Don Pechman
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.