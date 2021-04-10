Biden’s ‘achievements’
I received a text from a family member praising Biden’s accomplishments so far.
For some reason, no examples were included, so I’ll list a few.
He created a major crisis at our borders, immediately reversing sane Trump policies and signaling that he has no intention of enforcing present immigration laws —thus an invasion of illegals wearing “Biden Let Me In” T-shirts.
Worse than an act of incompetence, it’s all planned. Rather than rush to secure the border, Biden is sending processors to move the illegals (future Dem voters) into our cities as quickly as possible. Democrats no longer care about the security and safety of our citizens. They just invited in millions of people who will take citizens’ jobs, lower their wages, overwhelm their schools, and bring more crime to their neighborhoods.
Oh, but what about those $1,400 checks that nice Mr. Biden is sending us? There are major problems with that.
First, the majority of the $1.9 trillion in the “COVID Relief” bill is pork going to special interest groups the Democrats want to reward and enrich, like billions to bail our Democrat-ruled states who have mismanaged their finances for decades, billions to mismanaged union pension funds, millions for an underground rail facility in Silicon Valley, etc.
Second, the bill requires spending money we don’t have — that will be borrowed from China. Millennials, pay attention. This drives our country exponentially into greater indebtedness that your generation will suffer for. Third, not only is most of the spending unrelated to COVID, it is entirely unnecessary to spur the economy.
Democrats are proving to be the anti-women party with their “Equality Act,” which will require biological men, simply by saying they are women, to have full access to women’s restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, battered women’s shelters, athletic competitions, etc.
Also showing us how little he thinks of our citizens, particularly minorities, Biden has implemented numerous anti-employment and anti-growth policies, not the least of which destroyed our energy independence. Democrats also continue to work to make America’s elections less secure, more chaotic, and more corrupt.
We can give Biden credit for renaming the cages he is putting children in “Migrant Facilities For Children.” And, due to “his” miraculous policies on COVID, he is now going to “allow us” to celebrate the Fourth of July — in small groups. What a guy!
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Where is the outrage?
Smugglers drop a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old girl from the wall!
Who cares? Democrats? Republicans? Independents?
I do!
Janet Reyher
Olathe
Simple act transforms bad day to good
I was in the store getting beeped at by the debit card machine. My day was not going well and I was wearing that fact on my sleeve. A young woman behind me stopped me and said: “Sir, I hope your day goes better.” I was stopped dead in my tracks. What an absolutely wonderful gesture! My day was instantly transformed and a huge smile returned to my face. To whoever you are, thank you! You cannot imagine how much I appreciated your simple and heart-felt gesture. You gave me back my smile. I look forward to someday being able to brighten your day.
Trevor Harrison
Montrose
Hard to keep track of the lies
Come on, Jack! It is getting harder and harder to keep up with all of President Biden’s lies!
He calls the new Georgia election laws, “Jim Crow” laws. Anyone who can look up the definition of what “Jim Crow” was knows in their mind and heart that our president is lying!
The new Georgia laws are very similar to Colorado’s election laws, except Georgia allows people more time to vote by absentee ballot than Colorado does.
Eighty percent of all Americans want genuine election reform laws. Democrats have been very reluctant to require voter ID when the vast majority of all Americans want voter ID.
What about voter ID is racist? Recently, I needed my ID to get a ticket to fly on a plane, board the plane, cash a check; and to get a COVID vaccine. (Remember, our president wants all American adults to get the COVID vaccine.) Is it racist to insist that all Americans must show a valid ID in order to get the vaccine? If not, how can it be racist to require a valid ID in order to vote?
Lies on the border, lies about our national security, and now lies about the new Georgia election laws.
What can one expect from a proven plagiarist?
Jim Welch
Montrose
Rural Colorado’s struggle with overpriced health care
With the pandemic showing the need for more Americans to have access to top-quality care at an affordable price, the American Rescue Plan couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. With provisions that expand the Affordable Care Act and its marketplaces, the American Rescue Plan is a strong first step toward increasing access to all Americans.
Still, more needs done. Coloradans in rural parts across the state all deserve access to affordable, high-quality health insurance plans. Under the American Rescue Plan, only those that acquire health insurance plans are promised any relief. And that relief fails to go far enough, as rising out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles will not see any downward impact and the increasing costs of actual care that few are knowledgeable of when they seek care. The current system is convoluted and hard to understand; what is covered and what care actually costs aside from increased prices of available insurance plans. This has been back breaking to the people living in rural communities with limited options in healthcare plans. The cost of insurance in rural Colorado is unsustainable.
Premiums and out-of-pocket costs are a consistent burden on families and one that negatively impacts the ability to access care. In Colorado alone, nearly 90% of uninsured residents say that the reason they go without insurance is due to cost. A number that has increased five percent over the last decade.
A recent survey from ALG-POS even found that 80% of Americans agree that their health care costs keep going up every year, and more than 70% are struggling with the unpredictability of out-of-pocket costs. The American Rescue Plan was a critical first step, but our leaders must now address consumers’ concerns when it comes to all of these health care costs.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose County Democratic Party chair
