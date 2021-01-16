HUB does not blend with Spruce Point and Cobble Creek
HUB will cram 500 hundred apartments within a space of 32 acres. Spruce Point has well-spaced, one level, attractive, well-landscaped homes with surrounding open space, green common areas. By contrast, we will be looking at HUB’s multiple two-three story attached apartment units: separated from us with hundreds of feet of 6-foot high iron fence; right at the front of their property line. Such a fence cannot block our view of thirty-five-foot-high buildings. We will also be looking at vast sections of blacktop with rows of parked cars and trucks. The open space required (25%) is planned along Chipeta Road, not as a buffer to our property. The developer should provide a buffer of 30 to 40 feet green common area and landscaping along all the roadways. The city needs to force the contractor to amend his plan to provide such a buffer.
Donald Peterson
Montrose
Respect all property rights in considering HUB
Private property rights and the ability to develop property are something that needs to be respected as long as they are done in accordance with well thought out public comprehensive plans and complement existing housing developments, without creating the potential for severe traffic issues. Developers should be expected to pay for all infrastructure costs without taxpayer subsidies and not be perceived as benefiting from a “good old boy” relationship with those who serve the greater public good.
We understand that objecting to the HUB at Montrose Crossing project might be perceived as a “not in my back yard” complaint, however, we would welcome a single family housing project that would be a much better match with the existing community and not cause traffic issues that high density apartment complexes would incur. Our property values and quality of life should be as important to the city council and planning commission as the need for work force housing. Our taxes should not be used to subsidize something that will eventually decrease the potential taxable value of our property.
Work force housing is a problem that needs to be addressed. We feel that there are other locations more suitable to spend our tax dollars to achieve this goal. Government is supposed to protect the people and not scratch the backs of the chosen few. Please consider the long term effects of this project in this particular location and allow a more suitable and complimentary PUD for this developer and land owner.
Pete and Kristy Jouflas
Montrose
Congresswoman should resign
Lauren Boebert needs to resign. She swore an oath “I, Lauren Boebert, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
She lied to God and the people ... by furthering Trump’s lies about the election … by tweeting “1776” she was part of the sedition movement. She needs to resign.
Patricia L. Hardie
Montrose
Less parroting, more journalism, please
The opinion of Dennis Anderson is exactly that — his opinion. He does not include the results of any investigative journalism; all he is doing in parroting the narrative of the biased mainstream media.
There is video and first-hand accounts to refute his statements about what transpired at the Capitol and in the elections. Yes, we all saw the video of people wearing MAGA hats and waving Trump flags enter the Capitol rotunda, but who was at the forefront urging people to take that action? Why were requests from the Capitol Police to deploy the National Guard not immediately answered? That is still being investigated and judgement should be withheld until the investigation is complete.
Mr. Anderson uses the term “unfounded” when referring to voter fraud. There are poll workers who witnessed voter fraud in the November election, but the courts don’t want to hear from these witnesses to this fraud. Why? That and the voter fraud itself needs to be investigated.
There was a time in 1972 when a president broke the law. The national media parroted each other and said it wasn’t so, the result being that the president wasn’t investigated and got away with it. If you were alive then or if you read about it you know that the truth is that the president was forced to resign because of certain impeachment; the evidence that brought him down came to light because of investigative journalists Woodward and Bernstein. That is the point I am making — instead of parroting there should be journalism. I realize the Montrose Daily Press is a small newspaper that doesn’t have the resources to do that but it’s unfortunate that the publisher states his opinion without acknowledging there has been no investigation to prove anything one way or the other.
Sean Salaz
Montrose
Trump to be thanked for COVID vaccine
Saturday’s (Jan. 9) two articles about the COVID-19 vaccine were very informative and encouraging. We should be thankful that the vaccine was developed and distributed so quickly. Normally, this takes years. Our medical and pharmaceutical communities are very innovative, but they usually operate at a snail’s pace for two reasons. First, tremendous financing is required for research and development before any money is available from sales to cover those costs. Second, bureaucratic government mandates “tons” of regulations and cumbersome procedures, taking years, before such a vaccine is approved. This time, the one and only reason that both those barriers were overcome was the aggressive and creative leadership of President Trump and his administration. Predictably, both articles ignored that fact.
In contrast, the “creative” limit of Biden’s flaccid leadership has been mask wearing and destructive lockdowns. Otherwise, all he could do was spitefully denigrate President Trump at every turn for his handling of the crisis. Early on, Biden and Harris deliberately sowed seeds of doubt about any potential vaccine produced by Trump’s initiative, and then scoffed at the possibility of it being available before the end of the year. Yet, they were hypocritically among the first in line to protect themselves with the vaccine and then insinuate credit to themselves.
Now, like their past four years of lies, hate-filled Democrats and RINO Republicans are blaming President Trump for Wednesday’s invasion of the Capitol building. I examined every word of his Wednesday speech transcript and there was nothing that could be remotely construed as inciting a riot. I challenge any Democrat to likewise examine that speech and specifically prove otherwise. The accusation is as false as their Russian hoax.
The Montrose Press should thank President Trump for the vaccine, but no one should hold their breath for ingrates to do the right thing.
Michael Martin
Montrose
Plenty can be done about HUB
To the planning commission: Why is the planning commission saying nothing can be done about the ill-conceived HUB development at Chipeta and 6450? You are totally responsible for the zoning that gave Matt Miles the opportunity to build apartment buildings in the Spruce Point and Cobble Creek subdivisions neighborhood.
We did get the impression that the planning commission has at least one cheerleader for this development, gung-ho with no understanding of the damages.
Retract the zoning immediately. You should have done that as soon as you saw what he was doing. Two years ago Matt Miles stood in front of the above named subdivision residents and promised that he would build only single family homes. He then turned around with this monstrosity. The lack of respect for the residents of the above mentioned subdivision is appalling.
The traffic plan saying that the intersection at Chipeta and 550 is adequate, as is the terrible intersection at 6450 and Chipeta, is another untruth. What planning commission members and city council members have driven through 6450 and Chipeta at 550 from 5 — 6 p.m.? People are going to be killed at both intersections when 1,000 more residents are squeezed into the proposed apartments.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has a death and accident rate on all state highway intersections. When enough drivers are killed, then they’ll put in a traffic light and lower the speed limit. How do you like that? By the way, there’s broken glass all over the intersection of Chipeta and 550 from the most recent accident. It’s a very dangerous intersection.
The long term costs of building this project here and now are staggering. And it’s not needed! The jobs are not here. It’s unconscionable on the parts of all parties involved. And developer, unless you can elevate yourself 1,000 feet off the ground and fly to Chipeta and 6450, there’s no way you can “see” this development from your house.
Thank you for your thoughtful consideration.
Jeanette and John Ritchey
Montrose
Attempted overthrow of our election
We have a terrible division in our country and I accept that the Proud Boys, MAGA supporters, etc. may believe the election was faulty, but let’s think about what the senators and representatives did in objecting to the certification of the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania (and four other states).
The people of the various states voted. The votes of these states were challenged in the courts (the method allowed by our system) and the challenges were rejected. The officials of these various states (either elected or appointed as approved by the legislature and constitution of these various states) certified the election results and selected their Electoral College votes.
Now a handful of senators and representatives have decided they did not like the outcome of these votes and more importantly, they targeted the legally certified results of a handful of states because the margin of the win in these states was limited.
Now let’s be clear, these challenges are not about whether the election in a given state was fair or legitimate. In fact, with very, very few exceptions, these legislators do not represent the peoples of the affected states. If the voters of these affected states disagree with the actions of the senators and representatives opposing them, they have no recourse. They cannot vote them out of office and in most instance a representative will not accept the input from a voter who is not from their district.
Clear and simple, the senators and representatives challenging the certified vote of a state in which they were not elected are doing nothing but attempting a coup.
Please ask your senators and representative to clarify the role of Congress with respect to the vote of the American people.
Marshal D. Clark
Montrose
A few thoughts regarding COVID 19 vaccines
If you are someone who believes that COVID-19 is a hoax;
If you are someone who refuses to wear a mask;
If you own a business but do not require staff and customers to wear a mask;
If you don’t practice social distancing …
Then when your time to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please continue to think only of yourself and step aside and let the rest of us get the vaccines first. While you are at it, please sign a form that if you do get COVID-19 to not expect emergency medical treatment and waive your right to be on a ventilator. Remember, decisions have consequences
Pat Vondra
Montrose
Attack was shameful
Is this really much different from the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese? The difference is that the attackers on Jan. 6, 2021, were Americans and “only” five people, including a Capitol policeman, died. I am ashamed and no longer a proud American.
Linda Copley
Montrose
Care for your horses; report neglect
It is that time of the year when edible pasture grass may not be adequate for horses who have no hay provided to subsidize their diet.
A horse requires an adequate food and water intake to provide his body with enough energy to sustain body heat against the cold, and for his digestive system to function properly. Pastures often contain high clumps of inedible weeds, often mistaken as a food source.
Appearance can be misleading when the animal has its winter hair coat, as his ribs are less visible. Caring citizens that report suspected lack of adequate food should be aware that a responding officer with good intentions often is uneducated as to equine needs. It must be understood that a horse may go into the winter in decent shape, but still requires a daily ration of edible food to sustain a healthy weight. One should not be fooled to think that all is okay just because no ribs are showing. The available food source perhaps has run out for the animal; pastures need to be checked, and any supplemental hay should be free of mold.
Another element that is often overlooked is the stress and pain the horse experiences while slowly starving. An older horse with dental issues will be unable to chew his food properly, therefore not absorbing the nutrients he needs. Horse teeth need to be checked to make sure no points are rubbing on the inner cheek each time he tries to eat. Many horses have raw spots that the owner is ignorant about.
If one cannot provide necessary feed and care for their animals, someone who can help should be contacted. The worst case scenario of letting an animal slowly starve should never be an option. I encourage those who pass by suspected situations to keep a vigilant eye and a compassionate heart to report and follow through on this sometimes unintentional abuse. Owning an animal of any kind requires compassion and knowledge.
Liz Blackburn
Colona
Kudos for vaccine
We would like to thank the Montrose County Health Department for the phenomenal job in distributing and administering the COVID-19 vaccine. They were extremely efficient and well organized. We are proud to live in Montrose county.
Pam and Jim Knight
Montrose
Drought, climate change, and our representative in DC
Southwest Colorado is in a drought of exceptional level according to a map released Jan. 7 by the US Drought Monitor, the most severe level of drought intensity categories.
Drought affects Colorado’s agriculture: crop yields are stunted, large-scale hay shortages occur, ranchers sell off livestock before maturity, irrigation reservoir and agriculture pond levels decrease or dry up completely.
Drought affects our tourism, with less snow pack and shorter snow seasons in winter and low flows in rivers and lakes affecting recreation in summer.
By far our greatest threat from drought is wildfires, affecting our natural resources and our economy.
Rough estimates of fire suppression costs in Colorado just in 2020 add up to over $200 million.
Climate change increases the odds of drought worsening now, and in the decades ahead. Especially at risk in the US Southwest. Warmer temperatures increase evaporation from soil. Very dry soils and diminished plant cover can further suppress rainfall in an already dry area.
Decreasing our carbon emission pollution levels requires effective National legislation. I encourage our Rep. Lauren Boebert to use her voice and vote to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our future droughts levels and economy depend on it.
Susan Atkinson
Durango
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.