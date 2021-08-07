School mask mandates should be required
While the Montrose County School District has said its No. 1 priority is to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, the COVID policy they have adopted of not requiring masks, vaccinations and testing would indicate otherwise, particularly with the highly contagious Delta variant impacting the country.
The CDC has classified Montrose as an area with high levels of community transmission and a vaccination rate significantly lower than the statewide average. These factors make it especially critical that those teachers and other staff who are not vaccinated wear masks and undergo frequent mandatory testing. The current policy places students at a high risk each day they enter the classroom and offers parents no peace of mind especially if their student comes in contact with a teacher or staff member who has not been vaccinated or tested.
David Ryan
Montrose
No one’s making it harder to vote
Some people say that the new voter laws in some states make it harder to vote. That is simply not true.
The new laws don’t make it harder to vote. They make it harder to cheat and that should be the goal of every state.
Do you want your vote diluted by people voting twice or more, voting in more than one place, voting without being a legal resident of the state/jurisdiction, marking ballots for others and then ‘harvesting’ them (taking them to drop boxes)?
The new laws allow early voting and absentee ballots. They do, however, require voter ID and/or signatures that match the signatures on voter applications.
And this is “voter suppression”? You have to show ID to get on a plane, buy alcohol or tobacco, buy a gun, drive a car, or stay in a motel. People say the ID requirement makes it more difficult for blacks to vote, and that is nonsense.
Georgia is issuing free IDs for anyone who can show proof of identity. Some new laws allow you to use the last four numbers of your Social Security number. Yet some people evidently think that Blacks aren’t capable of acquiring ID. That is condescending and untrue.
And for those concerned about COVID, maybe you should worry about our southern border. The government is offering free vaccines to any illegals who want them, but if they refuse, they are allowed in anyway.
If they have COVID, they are allowed in anyway. And then the feds are putting these people up in hotels (taxpayer expense) and busing/flying them (taxpayer expense) across our country and dropping them off in our towns. Is this policy designed to spread COVID, or to change voter demographics?
Angie Many
Montrose
COVID-19 mandates in Montrose schools
Wednesday July 28, the MDP stated, “The CDC has determined that Montrose County is an area with substantial COVID transmission.”
Friday July 30, the MDP stated, “Unvaccinated students and staff in the Montrose County School District will not be required to wear masks to start the school year.”
Who is better qualified to make a medical decision in the midst of a pandemic, the CDC or Montrose County School District? Scientific evidence of the CDC versus opinion of the Montrose County School District?
Please reply to my letter with your reason to ignore the CDC or with a retraction of your decision.
Jerome Waler
Montrose
America is last
Joe Biden appears to be a nice guy in public but not so nice when you look at his policies. His handlers keep him away from confrontations as he is quick to anger and confuses easily. His policies are putting America and the world in grave danger.
He acts concerned about the pandemic while allowing thousands of unvaccinated illegal aliens in daily.
The illegals have a much higher COVID infection rate than the American public, putting all Americans at risk. Illegals are allowed to travel. He is the best thing ever to happen for Mexican cartels. Border Patrol has to care for illegals and are taken away from enforcement and worse yet, drugs are increasing as cartels use illegals as decoys while cartels bring drugs in.
Incoming illegals crossing the southern border include people speaking over 40 different languages. Who knows how many terrorists are represented? A country has to have borders.
The largest international threat is China. They have the largest population and are accumulating wealth quickly. The world thinks they are saving money buying Chinese products but in reality are building Chinese military forces. Biden’s son and family are profiting from this arrangement. Why would you support your worst enemy? I think world security should be more important than short-sighted short-term savings.
The Democrats tried to tie Trump to the Russians. Maybe Democrats should look at themselves as Biden pulls sanctions on the Russian pipeline so Germany can buy Russian energy and become dependent when the US could be supplying natural gas. His reason was that he did not want to offend Germany and Europe. Back in America, Biden stops the Keystone pipeline bringing energy from Canada which will still be brought in by dirtier, less safe trucks and trains claiming he is doing it to save the environment.
Seems offending our closest neighbor is no problem. Clean energy would be great if it were able to produce enough consistent energy at an affordable cost. The technology is not advanced enough to replace coal and oil.
Biden thinks being liked internationally is more important than American strength. Kind of reminds us the “Obama apology tour” on steroids.
Wake up America! Who is Biden’s concern? The world or the U.S.A? America is last.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
The need for work release
Whatever happened to the work program at the Delta Correctional Center? You used to see them everywhere working, helping different entities all over the Western Slope. Now they are nowhere in evidence, so much of the work they used to do no longer gets done because entities can’t afford to pay the wages to get the work done. Everything about this seems to be a big secret because no one is allowed to talk about it.
Does this mean the prison is about to close? If there is no work program, there is not much need for a prison to be here. That is why it was built in the first place: to provide a work program for the communities they serve and also a means for rehabbing inmates. Meetings that were to be scheduled have not been with no accountability.
If anyone would like to see the return of the work program at the DCC, please contact the administrative staff at the DCC and local legislators and representatives to protest the stoppage of this valuable program.
Don Pierce
Paonia
