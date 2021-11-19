2021 is almost over and the opportunities to add new bird species to my yearly list are running out.
Back in January, I decided to identify as many bird species as I could within Montrose County. Many birders will challenge themselves or within their group of birding friends to identify as many bird species as possible they can in a year.
For my Montrose County “Big Year,” I devised a strategy that I hoped would net as many species as possible. But first of all, I needed a way to keep track of the birds I spotted.
Cornell University’s Department of Ornithology oversees a website called Ebird that allows birders to submit birds that they observe. The birds I enter into Ebird are listed by date and location. I have almost 10 years of historical data, so that helped me decide what, where and when for my year’s birding quest.
To see birds, I needed to be out looking for birds on a regular basis. I checked for birds in and around my yard several times a week, and, depending on the season, traveled somewhere in Montrose County to look for birds at least weekly.
Most bird species are migratory. They either move north and south with the seasons or move to different elevations seasonally. As the year progresses, various species can be found reliably in specific habitats.
The key element was to visit those places at the right time. I wandered all over the West End, the Plateau, local valley hotspots and the Black Canyon looking for birds.
Some of the hardest birds to find in Montrose County are shorebirds. Birds like terns, most sandpipers, most plovers, and many wading birds with the exception of great blue herons, spotted sandpipers, and killdeers are not common. Most of these species are just passing through and the type of habitat they prefer is in short supply in Montrose County.
Other strategies I employed were birding early in the day and taking a few birding friends with me. After fasting all night, birds are active, looking for food early in the morning. Having more eyes and ears looking and listening for birds really increases your chances of spotting more birds.
Identifying birds by their song or call can alert you to their presence. My hearing is not the best, so I struggle with that aspect of birding. I have found a phone app called Merlin that records bird songs and calls, then identifies the bird. It is accurate if it gets a clear recording.
I use it to alert me to the bird’s presence, then concentrate on finding the bird. In the nine years that I have been documenting bird sightings on Ebird I have observed 222 species in Montrose County.
Despite my best efforts, there were several bird species I didn’t find in Montrose County. Black-throated sparrow, olive-sided flycatcher, loggerhead shrike and greater yellowlegs escaped my view. All of these birds should have been where I looked for them, but they weren’t — such is the lot of birding.
Best bird of the year was a snowy plover. I was at Billy Creek State Wildlife Area checking nesting boxes when I received a text from Betty Fenton.
Betty and I, and a few local birders, have an informal bird hotline. When we spot an unusual bird, we text each other. She was at a small stock pond east of Montrose. The plover was along the muddy shoreline of the pond. I made a beeline for the pond — 30 minutes later I was watching a snowy plover through my scope.
Another good bird observed this year was a northern goshawk. This raptor can be found in the spruce and fir forests of the high country and is rarely seen. I did not have to travel to the high country to see it.
On a snowy, cold February morning I stepped into my back yard to check my bird feeder. An adult northern goshawk was roosting in a nearby tree. I grabbed my camera to document the sighting.
So far in 2021, I have observed 193 Montrose County birds, 21 more than any previous year. My chances of seeing additional species are slim. But I am holding out for a common loon, a red-breasted merganser, a trumpeter swan, a ferruginous hawk or an American tree sparrow.