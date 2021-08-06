OUTDOORS: Beware: Some plants may be more dangerous than you think

Knowing what plants are growing in your back yard or around you could be extremely important. I’m sure you’re not planning to eat a plant that you can’t identify, but the danger may be secretly looming.
A few years ago I told you a story about some kids in the Montrose area that ate the extremely poisonous plant known as western water hemlock. Luckily the kids received the medical attention that they needed and are happy, healthy kids today. The reason I’m telling you this is because once again samples of water hemlock have been brought into the extension office for identification.
Water hemlock, or “cowbane” (Cicuta douglasii spp.) is considered one of the most deadly poisonous plants in North America. It’s not only toxic to children if they take a bite of it, but it can be toxic by merely touching it.
Water hemlock was suspected of killing horses in the Ridgway area a few years ago, and some have questioned the death of a horse or two in recent days. So if you have livestock or pets you need to be aware!
With that said, some of us have been seeing this weed growing near the ditch banks in various parts of town. The poison from the hemlock plant is mainly in the roots, but the entire plant should be avoided because any portion of it could cause vomiting, convulsions, fever and delirium. Death can soon follow.
This plant, which I think looks somewhat like a carrot’s top that’s going to seed, is actually a member of the parsley family. It has a hollow stem, which is one way to identify it. Just be sure to wear rubber gloves when you’re working with it. You can check the stem to see if it’s hollow and look for the tuberous roots to identify it. There are several species of “poison hemlock” but nonetheless, all are poisonous.
Water hemlock is native. The white flowers usually appear from June to July, but I’ve seen them still hanging in there in many areas. The fruit matures in August-September and as you probably guessed, the seeds are toxic. If you’re unsure about what you might have you could bring a sample to the CSU Extension office, in a sealed plastic bag for an ID. Just be extremely cautious when handling this plant!
Digging the taproot can be an effective control method. So if you suspect you may have this weed you might want to dig it while the soil is still a bit moist from the recent rains. Just be sure to wear rubber gloves and put the plant in a plastic bag, being careful not to spread any seeds.
If you have a lot of hemlock, the plants could be sprayed with an herbicide next spring or in late fall. Use caution when spraying it because spraying hemlock with a 2,4,-D herbicide will kill the plant, but may make the plant more palatable before it dies. Mowing it is another option. Regardless of any of these methods of control, you will probably need to keep after this weed for a few consecutive years.
Water hemlock isn’t the only common toxic plant that can be found in the area. It would be a good idea to take a walk through your property and try to identify your weeds and landscape plants.
I know you may not be able to identify all of them, but purchasing a book about toxic plants (such as “Common Poisonous Plants & Mushrooms of North America”) or searching on the internet may help. Once again, plant samples can also be brought to your local CSU extension office for identification. However, touching some of the toxic plants could be more than a very bad mistake! If you suspect it’s a toxic plant, where rubber gloves when dealing with them.
Plants such as Russian knapweed (Asteraceae) can also cause problems for many people. It doesn’t bother me to touch it with my bare hands, but I know several people who get a severe rash from even slightly touching it.
I accidentally brushed my arm against stinging nettle (Urtica dioica L.) one time. That’s one mistake I won’t be making again. It instantly felt like about a hundred mosquito bites in a concentrated area. So I suggest wearing long pants and rubber gloves if you’re setting out to identify plants.
Western whorled milkweed (Asclepias subverticillata) is another plant that is common in the area. You may assume the plant isn’t a problem because it’s native, but it’s still very dangerous.
This perennial, reproducing both by seed and from roots, can poison sheep and cattle. Occasionally horses, goats, alpacas, and rabbits can also be affected. Ingestion usually occurs with over grazing or hay contamination. Many incidents in livestock occur when hungry animals are concentrated in milkweed-infested areas. Russian knapweed is also toxic to horses and is usually not eaten unless food is scarce.
Sometimes the danger of a poisonous plant can be found right in our own flower garden. Be aware of these two plants. I know they’re both gorgeous plants but you may not want them around.
Angels’ trumpet (Datura) belongs to the nightshade family. All parts of the plant contain dangerous levels of poison and may be fatal if ingested by humans and other animals, including livestock and pets.
The other plant is castor bean (Ricinus communs) which produces seeds that are extremely toxic! It is said that just one seed can kill a child. The seeds are also poisonous to animals and insects. I read, “If death doesn’t occur within three to five days the victim usually recovers.” I decided, even though this plant is showy, I don’t want it anywhere in my landscape!
I really like larkspur however, the seeds of this native plant, and young plants, are toxic to both people and animals. I say young plant because the plant loses some of its toxicity as it matures. Foxglove (digitalis purpurea) is a shade-loving garden plant that is used in the treatment of heart problems but eating it can make a person or animal very sick and in some cases cause death.
Sometimes the name of the plant should give us a clue as to the nature of it. I seriously doubt if anyone one of us would want to eat or even have the plant death camas around. This plant is highly poisonous, from the leaves to the bulbs. Death camas is also commonly called “wild onion.” Now that actually deceivingly sounds kind of yummy. Native Americans use to eat “common camas,” but this is a completely different family of plants, so don’t confuse the two.
Last but not least. I once took a CSU class about identifying and picking mushrooms. I was so excited to get out there and pick my own, but after the horror stories I heard in the class, I know I’ll never eat a mushroom unless it comes from the grocery store! There are just too many look-a-likes that can do really bad things to a body.
Obviously I can’t name all of the plants that you should be aware of, but I’m sure you see why knowing what’s in your own back yard, or around you, is important. My suggestion is, try to know the plants in your home, landscape, and pastures. Tell your kids not to eat anything that doesn’t come from your garden or store unless you say it’s OK! Teach them about the dangers of some plants! I know it’s a tough fact, but not all plants are your friends.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.