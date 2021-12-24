T’was the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, unless you have small kids who still believe in Santa.
So I figure if you’re reading this you’re having a quiet Christmas Eve or have a little spare time in your schedule. If so, why not sit back and read what I discovered about why we have some of the Christmas traditions that we have today. I thought some of them were pretty interesting.
In past articles I’ve told you about the traditions of the Christmas tree, lights on the tree, mistletoe, wreaths, Poinsettias and even the Christmas pickle. So this year I’ve decided to tell you about the more unusual traditions that have to do with items from gardens or nature.
When I took some dried orange and apple slices out of my dehydrator to decorate the tree and some packages with, I started thinking, why are apples and oranges used so much at Christmas?
I know when my kids were little I always put an apple and an orange in their Christmas stocking because they were cheap and took up a lot space in the sock! But I figured there had to be more to the tradition that that.
What I discovered was that oranges were actually traditional 19th-century stocking presents. Go figure.
It’s said that in the original St. Nicholas stocking folktale that Santa often left oranges instead of a bag of gold coins. And I thought I was being thrifty!
I guess the kids in those days thought that was great because the fruit was considered exotic and a rare treat. Just to be perfectly clear in case Santa gets word of this, I’d still prefer the bag of gold! I also read that orange and apple giving really took off during the Great Depression when candies, nuts and fresh fruit were considered to be a special treat.
When you think of Christmas fruits I wonder if some of you instantly think of fruitcake. Like them or not, the fact is, fruitcakes have been around since ancient Rome (No, not the same one you just received last week). The Roman version was made from barley, pomegranate seed, nuts, raisins, and mixed with honeyed wine.
They called this satura. It was their version of a high energy bar so the Roman soldiers liked to have them on hand. I read that satura lasted forever without going bad. Yum! Knights carried a less flavorful cake called stolen, which is the German version of fruitcake, made from flour, oil, yeast and water.
I just received a Christmas present from one of my daughters and it was wrapped in the cutest paper. It had little avocados wearing Santa hats printed on the paper. I thought, “that’s so cute and interesting” so I started looking into avocados at Christmas. Much to my surprise, avocado ornaments are everywhere.
They even have avocado design clothes. Who would have known? Legend has it that the first avocado was eaten by a Mayan Princess in Mexico around 300 B.C.
It is also known as an “alligator pear”. Once you think of it, that describes the texture and appearance pretty well. That’s really all I could learn about what’s happening. I guess as long as we all keep buying avocado themed items, the fad will continue. Who knows if they’ll really become a part of our holiday tradition.
I just have to tell you the history of the Yule Log in case you haven’t heard it. The custom of burning the Yule Log began before medieval times. Like a lot of our traditions, it was rooted in pagan rituals. It was a Nordic tradition and the name “Yule” was the name of the Winter Solstice festivals traditionally held in Scandinavia, Germany, and other parts of Northern Europe.
Originally, the Yule “Log” was an entire tree that was ceremoniously selected and brought into the house.
It’s said that the large end of the log would be placed into the fireplace and lit, while the rest of the tree protruded into the room. Let me get this straight. They shoved the entire trunk of the tree into the fireplace and it wouldn’t all fit so it stuck out into the room? Gee, I wonder why that tradition died out?
They thought the Yule Log was supposed to bring a person good or even bad luck in the New Year. I read if the log failed to catch fire on the first attempt to light it, all the inhabitants of the home would have bad luck in the New Year.
That sounds a lot like when you break a mirror doesn’t it?
One story says the remnants of the log must be carefully stored and used to light next year’s Yule Log so that good luck would extend across generations. Sometimes the ashes were stored under a family member’s bed to ward off lightning strikes and keep evil spirits at bay.
I wonder if it mattered if dust bunnies got mixed in with the ashes? According to English traditions, the Yule Log was cut on Christmas Eve and burned throughout the 12 days of Christmas.
During that time families would refrain from labor so they could celebrate the season. Today we simply have an edible Yule log, sometimes referred to as Bûche de Nöel, a chocolate sponge cake shaped to resemble a log. I think that sounds like an improvement over the old tradition.
Appalachian people made decorations with cedar, bittersweet and holly. They would hang these decorations on the Christmas trees next to strung popcorn, paper chains, and candy canes. Trees were also decorated with scraps of cloth, apples, and cotton that made it look like snow.
Just a quick note on poinsettias: The name of the plant in Spanish, Nochebuena, literally means “good night,” and is the same term used to refer to Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. So have a “poinsettia.”
No matter what your holiday traditions may be, traditions are important to hang on to. They give us a little bit extra to look forward to while creating memories. You might even want to start your own Christmas traditions this year.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a certified ISA arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.