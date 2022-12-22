Growing up with my grandparents, we were fairly poor, only we did not know we were poor. You see, there was always someone who was way worse off than we were, and we referred to them as “poor.” Had I known we were poor, I would have probably been depressed, but ignorance is bliss.
My grandparents were both survivors of the Great Depression. They were very poor then, often times not having enough for a meal. The people who lived during the depression really knew what “poor” was, and I am glad I never had to experience that.
Pa was a real wise guy when it came to practical jokes, and I was usually on the receiving end of his pranks. It is no secret I suffered from a terrible childhood affliction known as school. I hated school and everything about it. School robbed me of my freedom to run around in the outdoors and do what I want. Because I hated it so much, I was terrible at it.
My grandfather would read the notes from exasperated teachers, ratting out my poor behavior, missing homework, lack of attention, and he would threaten me. The threats around Christmas were usually based on what I was to expect from Santa for Christmas. “If you don’t shape up in school, all you are going to get from Santa this year is a rotten banana and a few pieces of coal,” was his usual threat.
Christmas morning would come, and sure enough, my stocking would have a rotten banana and a dozen rocks. My grandfather would laugh himself silly at the exasperated expression on my face. Then, he would give me a real present that contained some fishing tackle, a few toy cars, or some other thing. I would get back at him by ignoring the real present and just play with the rocks and rotten banana. He would whine to my grandmother, “When we get the money together, we got to take that boy to town and get him checked out. Something just ain’t right.”
The best part of Christmas was the two- or three-week parole from school. For a few short weeks, I did not have to get up, put on school clothes, walk to a bus stop, wait in the rain, snow, wind or cold to take me to a place that I did not want to go. After a thousand hours, or so it seemed, I would then take the same bus home, arriving too late to do anything fun, hand over the daily note from the teacher, and get the usual threats. School really got on my nerves.
The bad part about Christmas vacation was the time of year it came. Dead of winter is not a particularly good time for an outdoor kid to have parole. In the mountains, there was always snow, piled high and deep, together with wind and cold. All the creeks were frozen over, and hunting seasons were but a distant memory. That means I sat in the house, stared out the window, and whined.
One year, my family decided to take a road trip for Christmas vacation. It had been a prosperous year and the grand folks had money to burn. They decided we would go to Florida for a couple weeks.
The year was 1967, and we piled into the Plymouth and drove to Florida. After three long days of sitting in a back seat, we arrived at a place in the Florida Keys called Marathon. The weather was warm, sunny, and the ocean was everywhere I looked. We stayed in the most affordable motel on the island, but no matter, as we did not spend any daylight hours in our room anyway.
My Christmas present that year, came in the form of fishing trips. The first trip was on a head boat, sometimes called a party boat. The boat took us a dozen miles out where we anchored over a reef and bottom fished. The seas never bothered me, but lots of people were hanging over the side “chumming.” I caught a half dozen fish, all exotic looking to the kid who had never caught anything but brook trout up until that point.
The next trip was on another head boat that went out to the reef and fished all night. The seas were not as rough as the first trip, and it was awesome to see the lights from the shore and the stars of the southern sky above. Again, I caught snapper, grouper, and a handful of other reef dwellers.
For the big present, we chartered a big offshore boat to take just the three of us out trolling for the big stuff. This boat had a captain and a first mate who worked the cockpit. I sat in a fighting chair as we trolled in reasonable seas of 3 feet or so.
A couple hours into the trip, the big trolling rod doubled up, and I was into the biggest fish of my life so far. After 15 minutes of cranking and pulling, I landed a 50-pound kingfish. I was hooked for life. I loved fishing before that, but I had no idea what saltwater fishing was all about, until then.
The gift my grandfather gave me that year was probably the greatest gift I ever received in my life. He did not just give me that trip, he gave me an opportunity to discover an entire new world, the world of saltwater fishing.
If you fast forward to 1982, you will find me in the Keys. My grandfather took me to school in 1967, and this school I fell in love with. I learned all about saltwater fishing, both inshore and offshore, and spent 3 decades doing it. I have him to thank for it.
I always thought the reason for the rotten banana and rocks in my stocking were because my grandfather was cheap, not wanting to fork out the dough for a real Christmas present. It did not matter to me, because even then, I saw it as an equitable relationship. He got to save a few bucks and I got to do lousy in school. I was wrong. I had just not yet found the right school, but he did.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a Director and Public Information Officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org