albemarle rackay

Later in life, I owned and fished this Albemarle 32. My love for the saltwater came from a gift from my grandfather.

 (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

Growing up with my grandparents, we were fairly poor, only we did not know we were poor. You see, there was always someone who was way worse off than we were, and we referred to them as “poor.” Had I known we were poor, I would have probably been depressed, but ignorance is bliss.

My grandparents were both survivors of the Great Depression. They were very poor then, often times not having enough for a meal. The people who lived during the depression really knew what “poor” was, and I am glad I never had to experience that.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?