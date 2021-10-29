Once again it’s that time of year when we like to think of scary things and creepy, crawly things in the night. But for most, this is only fun when these are make believe.
Real spiders in our homes with a mass of spider webs suddenly cease to be entertaining.
While you may not like spiders, and perhaps you’re even one of the many people with a bit of arachnophobia, knowing a little about them and being able to distinguish the “good guys” from the “bad guys” may help you sleep a little better at night.
In fact, the more you know about spiders, the easier it is to cope with them.
The first thing you need to know about spiders is that they are not out to bite people! The truth is, there are very few harmful spiders in Colorado.
Every year the CSU Extension office receives numerous samples of brown spiders from people fearing they have just discovered a dreaded Brown Recluse.
Fortunately, the dry climate and cold winters of Colorado make it almost impossible for Brown Recluse spiders to survive the Colorado winters. Recluse spiders are more commonly found along the southern Mississippi Valley and are only occasionally brought into our area.
A Brown Recluse spider can be distinguished from similar looking spiders by a number of characteristics. First, they live in a loose, messy-appearing web in dark corners of buildings.
They also have a very distinguishing violin-shaped, dark marking on their back behind the head.
These spiders only have three pair of eyes instead of four like most other spiders.
I’m sure you don’t want to get close enough to one to see how many little eyes the spider has, or if it has a little violin shaped mark on its back, but if you were to be bitten by a spider and could capture it, that would help you identify the culprit by these features.
A lesser known spider, the Hobo Spider or European House Spider, was found in Colorado a few years ago.
Some people report the bite of this spider produces a wound similar to that of the Brown Recluse, causing a virtually unnoticed wound to form blisters within a few hours as pain develops.
This spider is still in very low numbers and the likelihood of encountering one is very slim.
On the other hand, Black Widow Spiders (the Halloween spider) are very common in Colorado.
This black colored spider with the notorious red or orange hourglass pattern on its underside can often be found in undisturbed sites such as a window well, the entrance to a crawl space, the corner of a garage, or under a pile of boards that have been in the area for some time.
These spiders prefer a quiet, dark location, usually at ground level or lower. Don’t be fooled by the marking of this spider though.
Not all of them have the characteristic markings previously mentioned. Immature males may be brown with red or white markings on their back. Bites from this spider are very painful and dangerous because they contain a nerve poison.
Fortunately, Black Widow spiders are not aggressive and rarely bite.
There are a couple of very interesting spiders that need to be mentioned. One of the most striking, and believe it or not, beautiful spiders that we have in Colorado, is the Argiope trifasciata, or commonly called Banded Garden Spider.
This large, silver spider with bold yellow and black stripes can often be found in late summer and early fall among plants or in structures in and around the house. The webs that these spiders make are as beautiful as the spiders themselves.
These highly symmetrical webs are often photographed with dewdrops glistening in the magnificent webs.
Monkey Face Spiders are another very conspicuous spider due to their large, round, tan bodies.
Females can reach the size of a quarter. Upon close investigation the patterns and raised areas on their backs resemble a monkey’s face. The spiders are usually spotted in late summer hiding in the corner of webs located in dark corners.
After an insect has been caught in the web, the web is torn down by the spider and rebuilt. Kids often like to put these spiders in a jar and keep them.
For more information on this subject, I recommend the book “Bagging Big Bugs” by Whitney Cranshaw.
I need to mention the Funnel Web Spider because they are the most common spiders found in homes, especially during late summer and early fall. These spiders are the same spiders that have been making the webs across Junipers this summer.
They will also make messy webs in corners of homes. They are quite harmless but can be fast moving in retreat when threatened. You can recognize these tan spiders by the while stripes running across their head towards their back.
Jumping Spiders are also a common spider in our area. There are several species of this spider.
One, the Salticida, is bright red. Another, the Ganphosidae, looks like a red, Velvet Ant. The most common is the Theridiidae, which is a large, black, hairy spider with a large white band or spot on its body.
These spiders create messy webs and depend on their keen vision and leaping ability to capture their prey. They have very good eyesight and will slowly stalk their prey.
Just before attacking, they spin a drag-line to connect themselves to the web. They will then pounce on their unsuspecting prey. These spiders are only trying to capture insects for their dinner and do not intend to attack humans!
Wolf Spiders with their scary, “hairy” appearance are another spider that actually stalks their prey. These large gray or brown spiders do not build webs. The females are very good mothers, carrying their egg sacks on their back. Awww. The newly hatched young will live on her back for the first few weeks of life. I don’t know about you, but I would love to see this!
Daddy-longlegs are actually the most poisonous of all spiders but their fangs are too small to pierce human skin. They produce no webs, which makes them a very tolerable spider.
Tarantulas can occasionally be found in southeastern and southwestern Colorado. While most spiders only live for approximately one year, tarantulas can live for more than 20 years.
They burrow into the soil and feed at night, rarely entering homes. Should you choose to handle one, their bite is no more than a harmless pinch.
It’s been so much fun telling you about these spiders that I decided to concentrate on control of spiders in your home, along with some fun spider facts in my next article. Until then, have a Happy Halloween and don’t let the creepy crawlers freak you out.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a commercial pesticide applicator, ISA certified arborist and advanced master gardener