OUTDOORS: Dignity, always dignity when pruning shade trees

Sadly, “bad pruning” is becoming a more common occurrence in the Montrose area. You may not think much about cutting a few branches off of a tree, but you should.
If not done correctly, it can increase the chances of insects and disease entering the tree, and could even cause its slow death.
If this isn’t bad enough, it can turn a great tree into a hazardous tree.
Before you jump into pruning, ask yourself why you’re pruning the tree.
The first consideration should be to improve the health and vigor of the tree. If a branch is hanging downward, crossed, and rubbing against other branches, it should be removed.
Broken, dead, weak branches, or branches that are growing straight up from a branch, should also be taken off.
Lower branches, better known as “head bangers,” definitely need to be taken off.
A widow maker branch is a broken branch that is caught in the top of the tree. It’s always a good idea to check the tree for these branches and take the needed precautions. There’s good reason for the name.
With any of the above reasons to prune, the cut that you make is important. Do you know that a tree actually has a natural healing barrier? When pruned correctly, the tree will quickly heal itself.
Black pruning paint is not necessary. In fact, studies have proven that pruning paint can actually increase disease problems!
Branches should be pruned to the connection where the branch meets another branch or the trunk of the tree. Sometimes you may find a dark line or “zipper” look at the connection to the trunk.
This is called the branch collar ridge. A proper pruning cut will not cut into or damage this zipper area.
Some branches will have a bark collar ridge that looks like a “wrinkly” area where the branch is connected to the trunk. Depending on the species, this wrinkle area may or may not be visible.
Locating the bark collar ridge is important because pruning outside of this area is critical. Pruning too close or cutting into the trunk of the tree will cause permanent damage to the tree that could eventually lead to death.
Leaving “stumps” protruding from the branches can also cause problems.
The tools that you use are also important. When pruning small branches with hand pruners or loppers, make sure the tools are sharp enough to cut the branches cleanly without tearing.
Shears and loppers that make a bypass cut, rather than a cut that smashes the branch tissue between the blades as some pruning shears do, is recommended.
Smaller branches under a half-inch diameter can easily be pruned with hand shears. Branches that are approximately 1 inch in diameter could be pruned with loppers. Branches larger than a 1-inch diameter should be pruned with a pruning saw.
When pruning larger branches you will need to make three cuts to avoid the branch falling and ripping tissue from the tree.
The first cut should be made on the under side of the branch, not quite halfway through the branch. This should be several inches from the intended final cut.
A second cut towards the tip of the branch should be made to remove that branch. The third cut is the final cut where the branch is actually removed.
When pruning trees, it’s important to disinfect your pruning tools after each cut. This is especially true when pruning aspen trees. Spraying your pruners with a disinfectant spray, such as Lysol, works well.
What ever you do, please don’t “top” your tree!
This barbaric method is a bit like decapitating the tree by randomly cutting off all the branches on the top portion of the tree.
This will cause new, weak branch attachments to grow on the tree and open up a pathway for internal rot to enter the tree. The rot will cause the tree to become a hazard, with branches that can easily break and fall or even worse, the entire tree could eventually topple over.
If you need to reduce the height of the tree, it should be done by making strategic cuts known as “drop-crotching.”
The tall portion of the tree should be cut back to the next lower crotch. No more than one-third of the living top of the tree should ever be removed during a single pruning.
This might mean the tree would need to be pruned over a period of years. If you find yourself in a constant battle to reduce the height of the tree, it might be time to think about a more suitable replacement tree.
Lion-tailing is a tree mutilation technique that removes all of the branches except those at the very ends of the top branches.
If you think about it, the ridiculous appearance of foliage only at the tips of a large branch actually looks like a long lions tail. Pruning in this way stresses the tree and can lead to branch failure, rot, cracks, insects, disease, sunscald, and limbs breaking.
Thinning cuts that remove a branch back to the trunk can be done to improve the amount of light transmitted through the tree, reduce snow loads, and promote the vigor of the tree. When pruning any branch, pruning to a branch that’s a little larger than the one you’re removing is good practice.
While most shade trees are generally pruned during the spring, there’s a small group of trees that you might want to wait until the summer months to prune.
These trees are known as “bleeders” because sap will ooze from the tree when pruned in the spring. Bleeding will not harm the tree, but many people find sap dripping from the tree onto cars or sidewalks annoying, not to mention ugly.
This can be avoided by pruning bleeding type trees such as maple, mulberry, birch, elm, walnut, hackberry, Kentucky coffee tree, and goldenchain tree during the summer months.
It’s always wise to know your limitation when dealing with a large tree. It’s better to hire a professional, certified arborist, than to find yourself precariously trying to balance on top of a ladder, saw in hand.
One of my favorite movies is Singing in the Rain with Gene Kelly. I love the line, “dignity, always dignity.”
This line often goes through my mind when I see a sad, deformed tree suffering from a hideous pruning job. I just feel bad for the tree.
Help your tree retain its dignity by respectfully pruning it, and it will reward you with years of happiness.
If you would like to know a little more about pruning trees, I’m going to be holding a free pruning class through the Montrose library on June 10. You can contact the library for further information.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
