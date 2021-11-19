It’s been so warm lately that it sometimes is hard to believe it’s November, but a lot of the insects know it and may be moving into your house for the winter.
I think a lot of people can handle a few nuisance bugs, but when it comes to spiders they freak out. So if that sounds a bit like you, maybe I can help you out with your arachnophobia.
While eliminating all spiders from your home is not realistic, caulking cracks and crevices will definitely help keep insects from entering your home. Keeping woodpiles, debris, and other sheltering sites away from the house will also be to your advantage.
Since spiders prefer dark, undisturbed places, vacuuming and dusting frequently is a terrific way to keep spiders in check. I also like to clean my houseplants occasionally to keep all insects, including spiders, at bay.
If you want to be really fanatical about keeping spiders away, you could paint your house a darker color, which is less attractive to most insects.
Even though we don’t like spiders in our homes, you shouldn’t fear them! There are very few species that will actually harm people. In fact, most spiders have such small mouthparts that the skin may not even be broken when bitten, or the bite will be very minimal.
However, when a spider does bite, it’s usually our fault for being careless. Spiders will bite for only two reasons, one, to defend themselves, and two, to immobilize prey. If a spider is trapped against the skin, it may feel threatened and bite to protect itself. Venom is a precious resource that they don’t want to waste biting you! They would much rather run away and hide.
On the rare occasion that you might be bitten, treat the site of the bite with an antiseptic to prevent infection. Ice can be applied to the area to reduce pain and swelling if necessary. If you suspect that you may have been bitten by a venomous spider, you should seek medical attention.
Try to capture the spider and take it with you for a positive identification. Remember, the dreaded brown recluse spiders, who live in messy, loose, webs in dark corners of a building, cannot survive in Colorado and are extremely rare.
Arming yourself with some spider facts may help you out the next time you encounter one of these “terrifying” arachnids. Heck, you may even find yourself wanting to share the following fun and interesting facts at an upcoming holiday party.
So here goes:
Spiders are often blamed for bites when they were really not the real culprits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment estimates that 80% of the lesions said to be spider bites were actually caused by other agents. The reality is, a person will not likely be bitten by a spider more than once or twice in a lifetime.
If you want to stop spiders from entering the house, chemical barriers work well because spiders taste with their feet.
Spiders can drop legs to escape. Don’t worry, they will grow a new leg the next time they molt.
Spiders will run towards you only if something behind it has frightened it. They’re not trying to attack you.
A spider can live without food for months but must have water. This is why we frequently find them in the bathroom.
Even though spiders have 6 to 8 eyes, spiders are pretty much blind. Tarantulas and jumping spiders are the exception. Jumping spiders will stalk and jump on their prey rather than using a web to snare their dinner. Fortunately, they will not leap at a person.
Normally spiders are not aggressive.
Did you know that tarantulas can survive more than a decade, with females often living 20 years or longer? Be prepared for a commitment if buying one for your child. Their bite is similar to a small pinch but they can also defend themselves by flinging hairs from their abdomen, which can be irritating to the skin.
They can be found in the wild in southwestern and southeastern Colorado, but are very rare in Montrose.
Most spiders in Colorado will live only one year. However, black widows and some wolf spiders can live a few years.
Black widow spiders are considered shy, and will bite only when threatened. However, their bite can kill a cat. Horses, cows and sheep are also very sensitive to their bite. Dogs may show slight flu-like symptoms when bitten.
Statistically, spider bites are less dangerous to humans than bees, wasps, and hornets.
Some spiders eat their webs and spin new ones in the morning.
Spiders produce silk out of their abdomen.
Young spiders are known as spiderlings. Some emerge from the egg sack and disperse by climbing to the top of a nearby object, produce a long filament of silk (known as gossamer) and let the breeze float them to a new area while attached to the gossamer. This action is referred to as ballooning.
Birds are a spider’s most dangerous predator.
Last but not least, spiders are one of the most beneficial creatures in the garden, with the average spider eating 100 insects a year. A 1-acre field may contain 10,000 spiders that will eat about one million insects in a year. That’s pretty impressive.
I think we should teach children to respect spiders, not fear them.
Now if you find a spider in your home during the holidays, you can put your guests and yourself at ease and impress them with your vast knowledge of arachnids. So have a Happy Thanksgiving, even if you experience a few unexpected guests.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator, ISA-certified arborist and advanced master gardener.