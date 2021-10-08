Drought seems to be a regular thing for us in Western Colorado. As a kid, I mostly remember our winters to be full of snow, and plenty of rain during the summers.
If there was drought, I don’t recall them lasting as long as the more recent ones have.
But droughts of long duration are not necessarily new to us, regardless of what the climate change group says.
The three longest drought episodes since modern record keeping, were July 1928 to May 1942, known as the Dust Bowl drought; July 1949 through September 1957, known as the 1950s drought, and the June 1998 through December 2014, the 21st century drought.
All of these droughts were catastrophic to agriculture and wildlife alike, especially the Dust Bowl drought, which reshaped farming in the Plains states forever. But droughts have been going on as long as mankind, and unfortunately, will be around long after we are all gone.
Archaeologists have developed a method of determining droughts during ancient times, by studying the rings of trees and their annual growth patterns, called “tree ring dating.” This method has identified 21 droughts lasting more five years or more during the period from 1210 to 1958. The earliest drought recorded and observed in the United States was in 1621.
In 1276, a 23-year drought began in Colorado. The Ancestral Puebloan people of Mesa Verde were so devastated by this drought they had to abandon Cliff Palace and their farming operations located on top of the mesa.
These people lived here for more than 600 years before the drought caused them to abandon the site. The 1276 drought lasted 38 years in other parts of the country.
Damaging drought throughout the Western states and the rampant wildfires are also taking a toll on our wildlife. For starters, most summer fawn counts were way down in many states.
Food sources, such as grasses needed for browse have been dramatically reduced.
Drought affects deer by decreasing their body fat because there are fewer plants and available food sources around. Whenever the does have poor body fat and nutrition levels, it leads to smaller fawns, and smaller fawns have a decreased chance of survival.
Any fawns or calves born during a drought summer are going to have problems gaining enough weight on their body to make it through the winter, especially if we have a severe winter.
Adult animals will also be lacking in normal body fat which will cause a decrease in breeding activity and this can affect the populations for several generations to come, because of not only smaller fawns and calves, but fewer of them.
Drought does not affect elk the same way as it affects deer. While elk also suffer from reduced body fat conditions, they won’t as easily die from it as deer will. Elk will, however, have a much lower pregnancy rate, again affecting populations for years to follow.
Drought has a big impact on horn and antler growth. Not only is the overall development limited, but bone density becomes diminished. During the rutting times, when the males of the species are most likely to fight, more antlers will get broken off.
Elk during drought conditions, for example, will have short tops on their antlers, but normal-sized fronts. Deer and pronghorn will also display shorter than normal length on the hardware they carry on their heads, but sometimes the bases will appear heavier.
Drought conditions also cause the spread of disease in many of our big game animals. One example is that of blue tongue disease (hemorrhagic disease).
This disease is spread by no-see-um gnats. This disease causes fever, among other symptoms, and can distort antler growth in bucks, causing them to lay over 90 degrees, before turning upward after the fever diminishes.
This disease is often fatal.
When there is a shortage of fresh water, water holes dry up, and those that don’t can become stagnant. Stagnant water is where gnats live and thrive, and unfortunately, it is where deer gather to drink because other sources are gone.
As deer gather around the remaining water holes during the late summer months, the disease spreads amongst them quite quickly. The disease is spread by the gnats biting an infected deer, then biting a deer that is not.
The disease affects whitetail deer mostly but can spread over to mule deer also. Usually, the gnats die off shortly after a good hard frost, but the disease can kill many deer before a frost comes. Sheep, domestic cattle and goats can also get this disease.
The drought affects the smaller animals as well. Since insect populations plummet during a drought, birds suffer accordingly, as 96% of all birds eat insects. Nesting birds will struggle to feed their young, meaning fewer young birds survive.
All it takes is a quick glance at Blue Mesa Reservoir and the streams that flow in and out of it to see that our fish have a problem too. Shrinking streams and lakes inevitably leads to fewer fish.
During drought times, water temperatures rise, which impact cold-water species like our trout. Higher water temperatures also mean reduced oxygen levels, making it difficult for fish to survive.
Warmer waters can cause fish, such as bass, for example, to migrate further upstream at places where it is typically too cold for them. Here, they will eat the fish community that belongs there, reducing populations even further.
There is nothing good that comes from a drought, especially one that lingers for years.
Welcome precipitation of any type in our fair state, not only for your yard, but for what is left of our forests and wildlife. Here is to be hoping for a snowy winter.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels the world in search of hunting and fishing adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.