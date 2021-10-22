OUTDOORS: Elk and antlers

There are a handful of animal sounds in the wild that are truly striking. One of those is the bugle call issued by bull elk prior to and during the mating season (the rut).
It’s the sound of fall, reflecting the seasonal and biological change in the species that signals the start of reproduction and new life.
There is a certain commitment to bring about the next generation, but male and female are genetically pulled to mating in a timeless matchup.
Elk are massive mammals. They can be nine feet in length, stand five feet at the shoulder, and weigh over 900 pounds. Close up, the high pitch of the bugle is deafening. But the resonating bellow is actually a small part of the change in the bulls that begins back in the spring.
Ask any hunter; the antlers are what really matter in attracting the cow elk. Like a young driver showing off a hot shiny sports car, the bull with a bigger set of antlers, more tines on the rack, and the symmetry of the tines draw the females’ attentions.
Bulls dedicate a great amount of energy to the antlers that is not so visible to humans.
Genetics and nutrition after the first year of life for calves is important. Body size at birth, for instance can be a predictor of mating success when a male reaches the age of five or six years; and the time when antler development becomes essential.
New vegetation comes forward in mid-elevations where elk spend the winter. Warmer weather can cause grasses and forbs to grow; plants that are easier to digest and contain better nutrients to help the males recover rapidly from the winter.
There are small soft spots in the top of the head, pedicles that are the root positions for the antlers. Starting as cartilage, the antlers poke upward protected by tender skin called velvet. Biologists refer to this as vascular tissue, meaning that there are tiny blood vessels sending calcium and protein into the developing bone as early summer comes on.
Drought and heat can negatively impact plants, which in turn can affect antler development. Yet, like college kids at the beach on spring break, the bulls will pledge a great deal of energy to beef up.
In fact, males will dedicate as much as 25% of their daily intake to growing antlers. Calcium is at the root of this growth. As the rack develops, calcium and phosphorus become crucial. While these minerals are eaten daily in the 30 pounds (and more) of forage, calcium is also transferred from ribs and other non-weight bearing bones to growth in the antlers. The biological plan is that the bones losing the calcium will be replenished later in the year.
The size of the rack of antlers can be surprising – as much as five feet across. Males will avoid the trees at this time as a scratch or cut in the velvet can alter the blood flow, which will create a defect in the antlers. Remember that driver with the sports car? He will do anything to avoid a dent or scratch in the finish of that car.
Their diet shifts late in summer grasses to in dry meadows, and aspen and willow shoots in wet areas. Blood flow in the velvet shuts off, the skin dries out, and the bulls scratch the tissues onto tree trunks to reveal the bony structure that lies beneath.
Change is on the way as their necks begin to swell, they roll and wallow in the dirt, and they dig in the soil, all in an effort to carve out a place for mating.
Males start their bugling and strutting to show off their rack which can weigh up to 25 pounds. Similarly, the young man with the sports car will add a decent sound system and colorful decorations to the car to call attention to himself.
There is a great commitment of energy on the part of elk to ensure the success of another generation. The bulls have only a handful of years to grow a magnificent set of antlers before age takes its toll. By 10 or 12 years of age, they may struggle to put on antlers (depending mostly on habitat).
The commitment is genetic and unavoidable; integral to the dynamic of being an elk. If you go up to the higher elevations, listen in the early or late-day light. That bugling is a wild call in the high country, and it’s worth it to know of an animal steadfast in its dedication.
Paul Zaenger is retired as a supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. He worked at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.