Wilderness comes in many varieties. Sometimes your own back porch on a quiet evening is a wilderness compared to the chaos of some routine days. But for the outdoor person living in western Colorado, wilderness means public land that has been formally designated and protected for its large area in square miles that is mostly unchanged by human presence, and intended to remain so.
In my younger days, wilderness meant a backpacking trek and fishing adventure deep into the heart of the wilderness. Carrying a pack and hiking for miles lead to that one place, a creek or lake that maybe, just maybe, is brimming with wild and easy to catch trout.
Although I can still manage such a hike with a senior physique, just to a lesser degree, keep in mind that every wilderness has a geographic edge – that space where one can drive to the edge of the wilderness before hiking and penetrating the wilderness. Some even have what is referred to as a “cherry stem”, which is a long thin strip of land at the wilderness edge, but not included inside the wilderness boundary. An improved public road is a common example.
Such is the Flat Tops Wilderness and Trappers Lake. Flat Tops is a geologic oddity in that the mountain tops are not peaked, but flat, like a small mesa, cut off by some great earthly event of the past. And Trappers Lake, which is inside the wilderness boundary, is at the edge of the boundary and accessible by a cherry stem road.
A recent camping and fishing excursion of several days found me chasing cutthroat trout at Trappers Lake. Trappers Lake is remote, being 50 miles east of Meeker, at roads end and wilderness edge. Meeker itself is somewhat remote, being about halfway between Rifle and I-70 to the south and Craig and Steamboat Springs to the north. A lot of western Colorado space with minimal development.
It was great. Pulling a camper, the 50 mile road out of Meeker was about half paved at the start, then became an excellent dirt road. Continually following the White River upstream, the lower end is mostly private farms and ranches. Eventually one gets to the boundary of the White River National Forest, with public access and campgrounds. At road’s end, several very nice campgrounds await with available spaces, a rarity in today’s post-covid camping world.
A very short drive finds one at the parking lot for Trappers Lake. Here one is literally standing on the wilderness boundary – the parking lot is not in the wilderness and the lake, a short hike away, is in the wilderness. Being inside the wilderness, the rule is no motorized or mechanical assist. Foot or horse only.
Flats Tops has numerous smaller lakes and streams inside the wilderness for the hiker and backpacker. I’ll return someday for just that, but this trip was about the cutthroats in Trappers Lake. Trappers has for a century been a water that the Colorado Parks and Wildlife has used to harvest wild cutthroat spawn, to be raised in a hatchery elsewhere and stocked in remote waters. The cuts are large and colorful.
I caught a few. Enough to make me happy but not enough to call it a great day. Not saying it’s a numbers game, just saying a few are fun, but a few more would be more fun. Most are about 15 to 16 inches, but one has to assume some pounders live there also. All are colorful with their red cheeks, red throat marking, orange underbelly, and dark spots on a creamy background.
Scenery, fish, public land, and on the edge of wilderness. You should go.