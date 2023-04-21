Undecided if its winter or spring, the Provo River in Utah is a good fishing destination with abundant public access. A recent trip to our western neighbor found me connected to a few willing trout in the river below Deer Creek Reservoir. (Submitted photo/Joel Evans)
Peaks and valleys. Rivers and lakes. Meadows and boulder gardens. All part of the Colorado experience. Seasons of change, winter gifting snow to the mountains then sunshine rinsing the snowmelt to the valleys. Colorado’s geology and the earth’s changing tilt to the sun provide the recipe for multiple days of fishing.
So, while Colorado sits somewhat in the middle of the United States portion of the Rocky Mountains, we also have some neighbors with their own peaks and valleys. Go north or south or west (not so much east) of Colorado and neighbors Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah have waters that make for some great coldwater trout fishing.
Every so often, I have opportunity to make a friendly visit to one of those neighbors. Recently my travels lead to Utah. While winter fishing is a point of engagement, it isn’t the prime season in the mountains, so winter travels sometimes involve out-of-town excursions for fly fishing shows and fly tying demonstrations at those shows. Such was the case recently in Sandy, Utah, near Salt Lake City.
The Wasatch Fly Fishing Expo in April is a late winter, maybe early spring depending on your attitude, show that I attend and indulge in all things fly fishing that aren’t actually fishing, meaning vendor exhibits, seminars, a lot of talking and big fish stories. But mostly for me, demonstrating fly tying for two full days.
The show aside, since I am already in the neighborhood, I might as well sample some of the local waters, right? I’ve burned the gas to get there, I’ve paid for the lodging to hang out a few days, I’m retired so no Monday morning obligations, so may as well make a few casts in the neighbors liquid gold.
The Wasatch mountain range of north central Utah has lots of rivers to fish. This trip the combination of driving distance and weather forecast and a search for water not muddied by spring runoff took me to the Provo River. The Provo River is a medium size stream, wadeable for much of its distance, and has good access along a highway most of its length. In the perspective of large western rivers, it is not a long river in terms of miles from headwaters to its downstream end.
The Provo River begins in the mountains northeast of the town of Provo, Utah and ends at the town of Provo. And its proximity to the populace of the Salt Lake City area means it is heavily visited. Yet on this April day, while hardly alone from other fishermen, I was able to find some public access sections with
enough elbow room to chase a fish.
Commonly divided in fishing terms into the lower, middle, and upper sections, the Provo has distinct differences from the lower end near the town of Provo, to the middle section with two large reservoirs, to the smaller main stem and multiple tributaries of the upper section. I chose to fish the middle section, somewhat dictated to me by current conditions. In April, and given this year’s healthy snowpack, the upper river is still engaged in winter and unfishable. While the lower section was open, the warming days get the runoff going with a brown haze to the water. So, sort of like the three bears, the middle section was just right.
I moved around some. Vivian Park is a public park with stream access up and down river. An abandoned railroad accompanies the river, so the railroad right of-way is now a nice walk/bike path, giving easy access to the river in both directions. I’m not a Utah historian, but I think here the term “Park” was historically a geographical term to describe an undeveloped and open area within a canyon.
While that remains true, today “park” means a developed picnic area and playground with designated parking. Here I caught a few small brown trout, mostly in one spot — nymphing the inside bend of a
large sweeping pool and back eddy. While not crowded, I did have company and limited river distance to fish. So I moved on.
Driving upriver, I found a likely pulloff just below Deer Creek Reservoir. Here the road rises above the river level as the road climbs to the top of the reservoir. What this means as to fishing is that accessing the river itself requires a short but steep climb down an embankment from the parking area to the river below, which in turn means less fishermen. Not saying no fishermen, but sometimes these days secluded becomes a relative term, defined as less fishermen, not zero fishermen.
This was better fishing water, as least today given the current snowmelt onditions. It was wadeable along the side, and I even found a wide spot to cross the high water — always greener on the other side, right? I had a little better catching experience here, including one good size brown that took me downriver before netting, and one hefty rainbow that wallowed in and out of a large hole before I could entice him to my side.
It’s good to have neighbors with water to fish. I’ll be back to the Provo at a later time of the season when I can explore some of the upper river under a sunny sky. The Utah Division of Natural Resources also has a native cutthroat trout program that I have signed up for. It’s a grand slam to catch the four native cutthroat of the state – the Bonneville, the Bear Lake, the Yellowstone, and the Colorado River subspecies. I’m planning days on the calendar now!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone