Undecided if its winter or spring, the Provo River in Utah is a good fishing destination with abundant public access.  A recent trip to our western neighbor found me connected to a few willing trout in the river below Deer Creek Reservoir. (Submitted photo/Joel Evans)

Peaks and valleys. Rivers and lakes. Meadows and boulder gardens. All part of the Colorado experience. Seasons of change, winter gifting snow to the mountains then sunshine rinsing the snowmelt to the valleys. Colorado’s geology and the earth’s changing tilt to the sun provide the recipe for multiple days of fishing.

So, while Colorado sits somewhat in the middle of the United States portion of the Rocky Mountains, we also have some neighbors with their own peaks and valleys. Go north or south or west (not so much east) of Colorado and neighbors Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah have waters that make for some great coldwater trout fishing.



