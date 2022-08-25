storm king

Storm King presides over meadows and fields. Rising in elevation only a bit above 11,000 feet, it is easily dismissed for mountains and peaks that attain 13,000 and 14,000 feet above sea level. Yet there is much more to be found in places like this than a triumphant hike over the land or an impressive selfie pic.   

 (Courtesy photo/Jon Horn)

There is a splendid isolation to be found when sitting among the trees on the ridge that we know as Storm King mountain. To be clear, there are at least four peaks that bear the name Storm King in our area: near La Garita, Colorado, in the Grenadier Range near Molas Divide, and the famous Storm King Mountain near Glenwood Springs that saw the South Canyon Fire in 1994.

The local Storm King rises to some 11,400 feet elevation along the Cimarron Ridge just east of Montrose and presides over Montrose’s Buckhorn Lakes Park.



