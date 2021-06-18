Temperatures near 100. School is out. RV’s are commonly seen about town.
Air conditioners are running. Yes, summer is here.
June 20 will be the summer solstice. Around the corner is Independence Day.
Hopefully you have getaway plans that entail something more than mowing the lawn and washing the car!
To help with those getaway plans is my top ten local fishing list. Top ten lists are a favorite of late-night talk shows, radio stations, and magazines. Wouldn’t you agree that a fishing list is more practical? Certainly it will be ten times the fun.
Gosh, you might even post it on your refrigerator! No particular order – just great places to be.
Ridgway State Park — A place that has it all. Ridgway Reservoir and the Uncompahgre River. Camping with a view. Swimming, biking, and boating.
Modern facilities. A short drive from home, yet the complete essence of getting away from it all.
Cimarron Valley—A recreation paradise only an hour from town. Small, intimate reservoirs and ponds such as Beaver Lake and Clear Lake. Camping among the cool aspens in the Uncompahgre National Forest. Silver Jack Reservoir. The
Cimarron River with its multiple forks. Hiking and ATV and horseback trails.
Beaver ponds along the ridges. Stars at night.
Currecanti Recreation Area and Blue Mesa Reservoir — Big water for big fish from big boats. Or just bring a lawn chair to fish from the bank between naps. Walk down Pine Creek Trail and toss a spinner in the Gunnison River tailwater below the Blue Mesa dam. Wade the Gunnison River in the currents of the headwaters above the Lake City bridge.
Woods Lake — Before Telluride, turn on the Fall Creek road for a peaceful excursion. Take the camper or take the cooler, but definitely take the rod. A fly and bubble combination will get you the distance needed to work the banks past the weed beds. Or use a small boat but be mindful of afternoon thunderstorms.
Cutthroats have been reintroduced here. They don’t seem to get very big, but small ones nonetheless have brilliant colors.
Gunnison River – Although the popular East Portal Road is closed this summer, the young and strong can choose the vertical walk via one of the trails from the rim to the rocky river below. Here you’ll experience the best in fly fishing for large trout. Trails in the Black Canyon National Park are steep and arduous, requiring a permit beforehand. Further downstream, experience the Gunnison Gorge by exploring one of the several trails off Peach Valley Road. To fully taste the river, book a commercial float.
Clear Lake — Near Silverton up the South Mineral Creek drainage. Combine four-wheeling with timberline views of the massive San Juan Mountains and you have a fishing destination worthy of bragging about. Numerous brook trout of better than average size are a jeweled reward for some extra trouble to get there.
Expect a great day, but then again, this is a high-country lake, so don’t be surprised if the fish just laugh at you.
San Miguel River—Traced by the highway from Telluride to Norwood Hill, access on public land is plentiful along the way. Pick a pullover, assemble your rod of choice, and spend all day sneaking up on small pools between crystal riffles.
Think small — light spinning rods with small diameter lines or short fly rods for close quarters casting.
Chipeta Lake—Not exactly a major destination, but why not think in your own backyard? Not everything has to be far away nor does it have to be planned.
Only have a few hours to fish? Company in town? Kids need a break? Only a hop and skip past the grocery store. When fishing here, avoid the heat of the day. Skip rocks or catch a crawdad.
Currecanti Creek — Cross Blue Mesa Dam and follow the canyon rim road back west for about five miles until it crosses over Currecanti Creek. Take the dirt road north. Take a picnic. Take the kids. Easy small stream fishing and a great place to teach someone, young or old, how to fish. Nothing big except the fun!
Buckhorn Lake – A park with altitude yet close to town, actually a Montrose city park. Access is south of Montrose via Buckhorn Road at Colona. Two separate lakes provide a shaded respite while you kick back and contemplate nothing of importance.
Not an all-inclusive list. But then if I made it that easy for you, you’d quit reading my column. When I see you around town, let me know how you do. Maybe we’ll privately share number 11 with each other!
