Winter, at first thought, is not the greatest time to go fishing. Certainly most fishing is enjoyed in the warmer months of the year. And there are a lot of good reasons for that – fish are active, just to get outside, to escape the heat of the valley, the days are long, launching our boat on our favorite lake, a camping trip might find us with the tent pitched or RV parked near some water, and on and on the reasons go.
So why would one go fishing in the winter? It’s cold and miserable outside, right?
Well, there are many reasons, not the least of which is that you can catch fish year round. So, really the questions is not why, but why not? I could list many reasons of pretense like avoiding crowds or the challenge of landing a pike through the ice, but those are not the real reasons.
So I give you my top ten list of the real reasons to fish in winter. Not that I can compete with the late-night show hosts, but depending on your viewpoint, here are ten good reasons or maybe they are not-so-good reasons, to go fishing in the winter.
Reason 1: Winter is a time to repair, clean or just generally reorganize your fishing gear. One such piece of equipment that may need fixing is your waders.
They probably have a few leaks in them. In order to patch the leak, you have to find the leak. The best way to find the leak is to go fishing, wear your leaky waders, the cold water will readily pinpoint those leaks, and before your wet feet go numb, you can go home knowing just where to squirt the glue.
Reason 2: Everybody wonders if trout really do feed in the winter. One sure way to prove or disprove this question is to survey the fish by placing some food in front of their nose.
I have tested this theory many times. Most times the conclusion is that no, they do not feed – at least that is what the usual no-bite response would show. But occasionally, one odd fish bites and messes up the survey, forcing me to continue my research another day.
Reason 3: Sometimes you want to act like a kid and slide down a snowbank to get to the good spot, which is kind of hard to do in the summer.
Reason 4: In the interest of medical research, someone has to test the limits of exposure, particularly frostbite. One winter fishing dilemma is gloves.
You need gloves to avoid frostbite, but they do get in the way of most fishing techniques, so one is constantly taking them off or getting them wet. Frostbite follows, thereby collecting data for research.
Reason 5: While reeling in a wet line, the rod guides scrape water off the line and the frozen air manufactures ice in the guides. Ice that must constantly be broken away. Failure to clean the guides of ice can result in a broken rod. Just saying, personal experience.
Reason 6: An unnamed friend who regularly gives bad advice, says that standing waist deep in the tailwater of the Taylor River in the middle of January, when the air temperature is in the minus range and the water temperature is only slightly higher, is good therapy for a sore leg.
Reason 7: Grand Mesa has some great summer fishing – we already knew that. But what we didn’t know was if the pounders residing in the Granby lakes hibernated like a bear in winter.
What we also didn’t know was if sleeping on a frozen lake on top of Grand Mesa in February would rid our heads of the defective brain cells that convinced us to go in the first place. Somebody has to answer these questions.
Reason 8: In order to legitimately complain during the summer about how crowded your favorite water is, you must experience the loneliness of winter. Besides, when people ask if you caught anything, you can lie and say, “Of course not, don’t you know fish don’t bite in the winter?” (See reason two).
Reason 9: Just like your driver’s license, your fishing license is good year-round. Do you know anybody that only drives in the summer? You are cheap and need to fish year round to get your money’s worth.
Reason 10: The Broncos only play one day a week. You have to find something to do on the other six days. Might as well be fishing.
Even if you don’t fish in the winter, I bet you do have some outdoor activity that goes on in spite of the cold and weather of winter. Besides going out to eat, what’s your lame excuse?