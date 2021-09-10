For many years I have noticed the old mining shack that can be seen from the Million Dollar Highway south of Ouray. What grabs my attention is the clothesline hanging from the mine’s blacksmith shop and the sign that reads “Antiques 9 — 5:30.”
Jon Horn and I decided to hike the Sutton/Neosho mines trail that leads to the clothesline shack to satisfy our curiosity.
The trail starts just off the Camp Bird Mine Road near where the Perimeter Trail crosses the road. It wastes no time climbing up; I had to stop several times to catch my breath. The trail is narrow, steep, and rocky in places. As the trail begins to mellow out there is an excellent view of Ouray and the surrounding peaks.
We forged on, stopping occasionally to check out the wildflowers and look for birds we heard singing in the trees above us. We spotted several swallows diving and turning in pursuit of insects when a Peregrine Falcon suddenly appeared. No doubt it was waiting for a swallow to get too close or show any sign of weakness.
The day was sunny, very warm and the haze from forest fires obscured the bluebird skies of the high country. The summer rains had kept the wildflowers in peak condition, but they were starting to fade.
We noticed the brilliant blue mountain Gentian was in full bloom. Fireweed was blooming at the top of its spires, a sure sign of late summer.
The trail followed a series of narrow benches overlooking the Uncompahgre River Gorge far below. At one vantage point we could see the Bear Creek Falls that flows under the highway.
A little further up the trail it skirted a small riparian area lined with shrubby willows and cattails. To our surprise a pair of lazuli buntings flew out of the willows into a nearby spruce tree. Normally, lazuli buntings are found in similar habitat, but at lower elevations.
After a 2.5 mile hike we reached the Neosho Mine. The mine’s entrance was high enough to allow an adult to walk in without bending over, but there was a sign warning visitors to not go any further. Old mines are incredibly dangerous. There was a set of metal tracks coming out of the mine with a dilapidated ore car resting on the edge of the cliff.
Nearby was the remnants of a tramway that was used to move precious ores to wagons far below.
Perched on a narrow bench was an old mining structure, the one that sports the clothesline. The line was loaded with sun-bleached clothing articles. The shack had a cupola on top indicating it was probably a blacksmith’s cabin. Jon showed a keen interest in the shack and other signs of the mining operation.
Jon is a historic archaeologist so is quite knowledgeable about old hard rock mines and the history of Colorado mining.
He said the cupola was a good indication the building was the blacksmith shop allowing the heat from the forge to escape. Up the trail a short distance was what appeared to be the structure that housed the miners.
We snooped around the blacksmith cabin looking for artifacts left behind by the early-day miners.
Broken bits of ceramic-ware and metal parts of unknown use lay scattered around the cabin. Miscreants had scratched their names on the wooden timbers inside the shack. A logbook laid open on a shelf, heavily chewed on by pack rats.
After a quick lunch we hiked back to our vehicle. The hike back didn’t take as long as the hike to the mine, but it was a lot harder on my knees and ankles. Despite the challenges of the hike, it was a great day on a mountain trail.
A quick reminder to the mountain biking readership – Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) will be sponsoring a trail celebration on October 2,2021 out at Electric Hills – riding, food, and music. Check out the MUT Facebook page for details.
