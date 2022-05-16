More than 220 reproductive rights advocates gathered outside the Montrose County Courthouse on Saturday, May 14 in response to the Supreme Court draft leak on May 2.
Montrose Women March partnered with National Women’s March to promote and march on May 14. Over 220 people participated, traveling from New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Ouray, Delta and Ridgway.
Men, women and children raised signs in support of a nationwide “Bans off our Bodies” march that protested the leaked draft, which suggested a possible reversal on the 50-year precedent set by the 1973 Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators gathered for two hours under sunny skies–some participants wore costumes fashioned after author Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” while many chanted phrases such as “Hands off our bodies” and “We will not go back.”
“For those of us who remember before Roe v. Wade, it is heartbreaking and infuriating that we are still marching. But now with a greater threat to women’s right to live her own life, make her own choices and make decisions about her body, her finances, family and employment status,” said Ann Back, Montrose Women March activist and organizer for the march. “I’m fearful that few people understand the threat to all of our privacy rights if this first right is stripped away.”
Back added that “destroying a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body” will affect more than women’s rights.
“We all understand that the May 14 march was not the be all/end all,” she continued. “We will march again and again. Demands on men carrying more of the financial and family demands of pregnancy are in play.”
Montrose Women March coined Summer 2022 as the “Summer of Rage,” according to Back, who said they will “march on.”
Passing drivers offered a mixed bag of responses, from honks and waves of support, to drivers who disagreed with the demonstration.
