The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet in person, with a virtual option available, in Aurora, on March 15 and 16.

The commission will make final considerations on changes to small game and game bird seasons, excluding turkey, including creation of a white-tailed ptarmigan, greater sage-grouse, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse permit that would be required in addition to a small game license to take these species.



