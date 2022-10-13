religion church and community

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is a quote I remember hearing from my brothers. I have six of them and I’m certain they’ve all said it, usually when I wanted to hear it the least!

Of course I hate to admit it, but they’re right. It is true, especially if we chose to grow from our experiences. This is resilience. Resilience is the quality of being able to adapt to stressful changes and to “bounce back” from hardship. Resilience is a response to tragedy, crisis, or other life-altering change that allows us to move on despite the loss. It does not mean a person is unaffected or uncaring. Resilience is the human heart’s ability to suffer and grow from it. We witnessed national resilience after Sept 11, 2001. We witness personal resilience everyday in people who suffer injuries or death of loved ones. This is moving forward through suffering and sorrow when the tendency might be to run away.



