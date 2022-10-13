“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is a quote I remember hearing from my brothers. I have six of them and I’m certain they’ve all said it, usually when I wanted to hear it the least!
Of course I hate to admit it, but they’re right. It is true, especially if we chose to grow from our experiences. This is resilience. Resilience is the quality of being able to adapt to stressful changes and to “bounce back” from hardship. Resilience is a response to tragedy, crisis, or other life-altering change that allows us to move on despite the loss. It does not mean a person is unaffected or uncaring. Resilience is the human heart’s ability to suffer and grow from it. We witnessed national resilience after Sept 11, 2001. We witness personal resilience everyday in people who suffer injuries or death of loved ones. This is moving forward through suffering and sorrow when the tendency might be to run away.
I’m reminded of a quote I use often: “Change is inevitable, growth is optional, choose wisely”. We choose wisely when we are able to embrace adversity and travel through it as best we can.
Resilience is the biblical norm for Christians according to GotQuestions.org. The Bible gives many admonitions to press on, overcome hardship and temptation, and persevere in the face of trials. Paul showed impressive resilience after his life-altering encounter with Jesus in Acts 9. Many didn’t much like his message when he went from Saul to Paul. He was criticized, beaten, stoned and put in jail.
His missionary endeavors continued despite this. Godly resilience enables us to be undeterred from our mission, regardless of the opposition. “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing” (James 1:2-4). It might be a bit difficult to be joyful, but James does have a point. It’s important to trust in God’s guidance for us.
Dr. Kirsten Birkett did research on resilience and shared her findings in a book: “Resilience: A Spiritual Project”. The book was initially written for burnout in the ministry, but is applicable to all of us, especially me. She writes that resilience can be learned and people can be trained against future stress. “If we keep resilience in perspective, as ways of helping healthy people stay healthy and of helping ill people recover, it seems an extremely useful construct. Human beings are resilient- we would hardly have survived this long otherwise.” Ideally, teaching resilience begins at a very early age.
Dr. Birkett shows there is significant overlap between resilience research and Christian spirituality. She examines this in looking at adversity leading to strength, sense of meaning and purpose, altruism, self-efficacy, God-efficacy, and forgiveness to name a few.
Working on resiliency keeps us moving forward. It keeps us from hiding under the covers, vowing never to see daylight again, or doing a swan dive off the planet. It keeps us from swallowing a handful of pills after a break up. Resilience is what allows our law enforcement and health care workers to pull on their gear and head into work, not knowing what lies ahead. It is what allows us to seek the truth and offer calm, kind responses to all the noise out there instead of just walking away fearing confrontation.
I believe that God works to strengthen and transform all of us through adversity. No one seeks out suffering, but it happens. You’ve all likely seen the onesies for babies that say “Doo doo happens”. Indeed it does! Although a stress-free life might be easy, what we really need is the tools to treat stress well, use it as a stimulus for growth, rather than buckling under it. Besides, “stress-free” would be boring! We’ve been created for a purpose, essentially for Jesus Christ (Colossians 1:16). We are not the product of chance and time. There is meaning, purpose, significance and eternity. Romans 8:18-28 tells us we likely don’t understand suffering but God in His wisdom uses it to produce good.
God is in the business of building resilience in His people. Building resilience comes from Christian discipleship (Birkett). There are no silver bullets- no magic potion when it comes to avoiding burnout, stress, or loss. But as God’s children, we have a Father in heaven who knows us, loves us, guides us, equips us, heals us, and sustains us. Trust me, I need all the help I can get! Please join me in turning to Him in your hour of need.
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
