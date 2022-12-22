Kit the cat.

 (Courtesy photo)

Christmas morning is so exciting for the whole family. Waking up early, opening presents… it really can be wonderful chaos. Not to be a buzz kill, but how does this look to your pets? Probably confusing, stressful, and sometimes even dangerous. 

Before the festivities begin, make sure your pet has somewhere to escape and feel safe. They may be more comfortable hiding instead of participating. If you know your pet will be stressed out, it might be best to separate them from the start. 



What's NABUR?