Christmas morning is so exciting for the whole family. Waking up early, opening presents… it really can be wonderful chaos. Not to be a buzz kill, but how does this look to your pets? Probably confusing, stressful, and sometimes even dangerous.
Before the festivities begin, make sure your pet has somewhere to escape and feel safe. They may be more comfortable hiding instead of participating. If you know your pet will be stressed out, it might be best to separate them from the start.
Most pet parents give Christmas gifts to their pets. Shop with Christmas morning in mind by choosing an interactive toy, a treat mat, a catnip toy, or a treat-dispensing ball so your pet will be busy while having their own Christmas morning surprise!
Your Christmas gifts can be appealing to your pets. Don’t forget about their powerful “sniffers” and remember that wrapped boxes of chocolate and other treats won’t last long under the tree once you step out for some Caroling and sleigh-riding. Once you start to open presents, your pet may want to play with string, wrapping paper, or ribbons. However, if your pets ingest any of them, it could lead to vomiting or severe gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea (talk about an unwelcome addition to your day). Christmas ribbon can leave your pet tangled up, which could cut off circulation or airflow. Make sure you clean up gift wrap and ribbon as you open gifts.
Stuff you find in Christmas stockings should be kept away from your pets. Candy, small toys, toiletries, or candles are all potentially dangerous. As soon as you open the stocking, place the items back inside and out of your pet’s reach and keep a close eye on them throughout the day.
Pine needles, poinsettias, holly, mistletoe, lilies, and Amaryllis can also cause terrible digestive problems for your pets. Keep needles swept up and all other dangerous plants out of your pet’s reach.
While we all know pets should not have chocolate, other foods are potentially dangerous. Avoid giving your pet rich fatty foods such as Turkey skin, chicken skin, and gravy. Also, pets should not eat raisins, grapes, onions, garlic, avocado, and yeast bread. Give your cat or dog lean pieces of meats, cheese, or veggies- and they will be happy and healthy.
With a few safety precautions, Christmas is a wonderful day that can be safely enjoyed by everyone in your home, including your four-legged family members.
From Kit:
My name is Kit, and I’m a young, petite, long-haired dilute calico with a stubby tail. I enjoy napping, playing, and most of all cuddling! Come meet me today and take me home for Christmas morning fun!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties since 1994. Our shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 5:30. Our Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
