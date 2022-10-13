aya the dog

Aya the dog.

 (Courtesy photo)

Are dog noses emotion detectors? We know that dogs have a formidable sense of smell. It’s estimated that an average dog has 600 million smell receptors (compared to only 12 million in you). But can a dog smell things other than food, toys, and each other? Recent studies say yes. They can smell stress, depression, sadness, and grief.

Dogs can smell the production of various hormones and brain chemicals. Dogs can smell the rise and fall of serotonin (a brain chemical associated with depression). Dogs can also smell cortisol, which determines our anxiety level.



What's NABUR?