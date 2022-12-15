There’s no place like home for the holidays. I’ll be home for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is you. I’ll have a blue Christmas without you. Walking in a winter wonderland (on a leash).
Although the songs were probably not written about adopting a rescue pet, it’s a great idea! In the spirit of the season, we want to place as many pets as possible. With some long-term residents, and many adorable cats and dogs, we’re offering half off all adoptions until December 24 on pets over six months old.
Here are a few pets to consider:
Badger is a 7-year-old blue heeler who is deaf. He’s not doing well in the shelter environment and would love to be in a quiet, loving home soon. His adoption fee is $50. We would also consider a foster home for our dear boy.
Felicia is a young long-haired black cat with a white bib and a few white toes. She was so shy at first, but through the magic of attention and patience, she is now a sweet girl who would love to be a part of a family. She can go home for $50.
Coraline has had a rough time in her young life. She came to us with a litter of puppies early in 2022. She raised them well and was adopted herself in the spring. Unfortunately, she came back to us a few months later after she started to have problems with the family cats and with men who came into the home. She’s an active, beautiful, medium-sized dog who loves to play fetch. Her adoption fee is $100.
Bandit looks like a cat burglar with his black ears and mask, but all he really wants to steal is your heart. He’s a friendly black and white cat who likes people, other cats, and especially attention. His adoption fee is $50.
Aw, Mowgli. This boy is so special. He has spent most of his life in shelters and is so ready to be home. He’s a big goofball, who is whip-smart, healthy, friendly, young, and has proven himself to be a great family dog. He was adopted earlier this year but was returned after his mom developed severe allergies. Mowgli has been in a foster home for the past month and is the perfect house guest. His adoption fee is $100
We have kittens! Meanie, Minie, Marigold, and some whose names don’t start with M. All ages, most colors, some quiet, some crazy, some energetic, some lazy. There is surely a kitten who will fit into your family. Kitten adoption fees are not discounted- $100 for a bundle of kitten love.
All of our adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchipping, and appropriate vaccinations. In the case of most of our dogs, we have also invested hours of training to help them be their best self.
Shelter hours are 11 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We are located at 177 County Rd 10 in Ridgway.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been serving San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties since 1994. The shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 5:30. The Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
