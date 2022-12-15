There’s no place like home for the holidays. I’ll be home for Christmas. All I want for Christmas is you. I’ll have a blue Christmas without you. Walking in a winter wonderland (on a leash).

Although the songs were probably not written about adopting a rescue pet, it’s a great idea! In the spirit of the season, we want to place as many pets as possible. With some long-term residents, and many adorable cats and dogs, we’re offering half off all adoptions until December 24 on pets over six months old.



