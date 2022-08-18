Louie the dog

Louie the dog. 

 (Courtesy photo)

The drama in animal rescue usually comes before the adoption.

Louie came to us earlier this year. He was shy, having been raised with little human interaction. Our staff and volunteers took it slowly with him. He wasn’t aggressive or dangerous, just nervous and frightened. Slowly, he began to trust and show his gentle, loving nature.



