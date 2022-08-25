Black Bean the Cat

Black Bean the cat.

 (Courtesy photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

How many cats is too many cats? We’ve all seen situations where someone clearly has taken in too many. But what is that number? Where does the scale tip from several beloved cats to being overwhelmed?

There are things to consider when you are a multiple cat household. It’s basically a question of your resources, time, and willingness. Are you prepared to be a good pet parent to multiple cats? Having several/many cats will affect your home, the cats, and you.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?