badger the dog

Badger wants to go home with you.

 (Courtesy Photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mascara. Shampoo. Perfume. Laundry Detergent. Oven Cleaner. Yes, these products might help us look and feel prettier and make our house shiny and clean. But, did you realize there is a very ugly side to some of these products? Yes, I’m talking about animal testing.

While many people think that animal testing ended decades ago, it’s still happening. There are about half a million animals every year used to test cosmetics, medicines, and household cleaners. Animals used for testing include rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, mice, and in some cases, dogs. This sets up multiple levels of animal abuse. Abuse doesn’t just happen in the labs, but also in the supply chain that provides animals for testing.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?