With November being “Adopt a Senior Pet” month, the age of a pet is something we’re thinking about. Although our pets who are 7 years old and older are available for our special “older” pet adoption rate, most pets are not really “old” at seven.

With dogs, it used to be said that a dog year was equivalent to seven human years. A more modern idea accounts for breed size, where small and medium-sized breeds are thought to age at a slower rate than large and giant breed dogs. A rule of thumb is: a 1-year-old dog is comparable to a 30-year-old person, while a 4-year-old dog is similar to a 52-year-old human. When a dog reaches 7 years old, his aging process slows.



