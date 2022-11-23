Here at Second Chance, we are sharing gratitude this Thanksgiving week.
We are incredibly grateful for our adopters. Watching our pets go to their forever homes is the best feeling!
Our pets and people are thankful for all who bring in donations (food for the pet pantry, dog beds, toys, sunshades, etc.). We’re also grateful for those who donate money and time enabling our organization to thrive.
We’re especially thankful for our pets’ ability to continue to show love despite their past circumstances. Our staff and volunteers come in each day to wagging tails, purrs, and excited wiggles. It fills our hearts and reminds us what a special connection pets have with us.
Tebo, Suki, Harbor, Mowgli, Bear, and Gonzo are all thankful for foster volunteers. For various reasons, they were not thriving in the shelter environment, so wonderful foster homes stepped up. Whether it is a medical issue that needs attention, a quieter space to relax, or just a bit of extra love needed- Second Chance foster volunteers are the best, and all of us appreciate them so much. A few special fosters who are always willing to help: Myriam & Martin, Jill, Chaucey, and Mickey.
Coraline, Sturgill, Mowgli, Bear, and Badger are thankful for Second Chance’s policy that allowed them to come back to the shelter when their adoptions didn’t work out. They are all wonderful dogs who will be great additions to the right families. Until then, we will continue to work with them and help them find their homes.
Our volunteers are so important to our pets and people. A few we’d like to highlight are:
In the Cat Castle: Julie never misses her volunteer shift. We know we can count on her to ensure the cats get enough attention on days we are closed. Mickey is great about taking older cats and socializing them. When we leave a cat in her care, the chances of them being adopted increases greatly. Corie never hesitates to answer an urgent foster call, and we’re especially thankful for all of the amazing pictures and videos she manages to get!
Our Dog Den staff is grateful for long-time, reliable dog walkers- especially Cindy, Rick, Donna, Adam, and Carol. They’re also thankful for our board member Bob Hennessy, who has given dog training and behavior workshops to our staff and volunteers- which helps make our dogs more adoptable.
The Veterinary Services team is thankful for Wendy, Scott, Susan, Linda, Mickey, and everyone who volunteers at the Nucla clinics. With their help, we are able to help more pets in our communities.
Finally, we are thankful for each other. Some shout-outs from our staff:
“Thankful for everyone’s hard work, compassion, and gratitude for one another and our volunteers. I am grateful for every single one of you and all the individual ways you show up.”
“I am grateful that our community supports us, appreciates us, and steps up in so many ways. I am thankful we can offer so many valuable services to our community.”
“Grateful for our cat and dog caregivers for doing such an amazing job at socializing and training our pets to get them to their forever homes.”
“Thankful for Dr. Shari, Tabby, and Tina for all the incredible work they do to make sure all animals get the best care possible! I love how much work they put in for the sake of the animals here at the shelter and from the community!”
“I am thankful for Tara coming in as (shelter) manager and doing a great job.”
“Thankful for our maintenance team for their hard work addressing maintenance issues as they arise!”
We all wish you and yours a very Happy Thanksgiving!
From Scarecrow:
My name is Scarecrow, and I’m a black, male kitten who is waiting for my people to find me. I’m quiet, loving, and really sweet. Come visit me and all of my cat friends at the shelter Tuesday-Saturday from 11-3.
