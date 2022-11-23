Scarecrow the kitten.

Scarecrow the kitten.

 (Ivy Fife/Special to the MDP)

Here at Second Chance, we are sharing gratitude this Thanksgiving week.

We are incredibly grateful for our adopters. Watching our pets go to their forever homes is the best feeling!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?