Between dogs, eye contact signals aggression. Between humans and dogs, eye contact is an integral part of communication. With a familiar dog, eye contact is usually a sign of bonding and love. A dog who avoids eye contact is likely having trust issues. Staring (and stiffening) is a sign of aggression or anxiety. 

If a dog blinks while making eye contact with you, he may be contemplating what you’re saying or expecting from him. When your dog raises her eyebrows or tilts her head, it means pretty much the same as human expressions —  they’re engaged, listening, and curious. “Whale eyes” (when you can see the whites of a dog’s eye) indicate worry and stress. 



