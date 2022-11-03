Tebo the cat.

Tebo the cat. 

 (Courtesy photo)

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and I’m here to introduce you to a few of the senior pets here with me at Second Chance.

First, I will introduce myself — in case you only read the first paragraphs. That way, I’m sure you learned about me and why I’m the most attractive, smart, entertaining, and humble cat. My name is Tebo. I’m a full-figured tabby guy. I came to Second Chance after my human had some health issues (I came in with several other cats she was caring for).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?