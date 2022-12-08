tootie the cat

Tootie the cat wants to be adopted.

 (Courtesy photo)

We love to see adoptions of any kind. It’s always a happy day when people open their hearts to a new family member. However, there’s an element of sadness in adoptions. We’ve seen puppies and kittens go home quickly, sometimes before we even get their photo on our pet adoption sites. It’s understandable, the awwwwww factor of adorable puppies and kittens is undeniable. Also, we understand that people want to train a pet from the beginning. 

Every time a puppy wiggles its way into someone’s heart, we think of Badger, Mowgli, Oscar, Molly, Coraline, and Brute who have been waiting a long time to find a home. Kittens are purring in a lap in their new home while Felicia, Tebo, Tootie, and Bandit wait for our staff and volunteers to give them attention.



